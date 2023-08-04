As late summer and early fall storms continue to roll across Indiana, Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Hoosiers to be cautious of scams.
With storms like Indiana has experienced over the last few weeks and with more surely on the way, scammers will be out in full force trying to con Hoosiers.
“My heart goes out to all Hoosiers impacted by damaging storms so far this summer,” Rokita said. “Before spending your hard-earned money, ask questions, demand a written contract, and do old-fashioned research before hiring anyone to repair your home. It can be tempting to accept help to fix damages to your home, but it’s crucial to take a step back and fully vet the contractor.”
Unfortunately, far too many dubious con artists appear on people’s doorsteps, promise to make needed repairs, and then disappear with their victims’ down payments in their pockets — never to return to do the work.
Rokita is sharing the following tips to help Hoosiers avoid falling victim to storm-chasing scammers:
Be skeptical of people promising immediate cleanup and debris removal;
Know that FEMA doesn’t charge application fees. If someone wants money to help you qualify for FEMA funds, that’s probably a scam;
Check out contractors’ reputations before enlisting their services;
Ask for IDs, licenses, and proof the contractor is both bonded and insured;
Get more than one estimate for work;
Don’t believe any promises that aren’t in writing;
Never pay by wire transfer, gift card, cryptocurrency, or in cash; and
Don’t pay the full amount for the project up front.
Dealing with a disaster is never easy. But when scammers target people just trying to recover, the experience can become even more difficult.
If you ever suspect a scam of any type, file a complaint online at indianaconsumer.com or call Rokita’s office at 1-800-382-5516.
