Friday is National Donut Day and what better way to celebrate than by going on a scavenger hunt around Lebanon in search of a dozen donuts?
There will be a scavenger hunt for children all around town from 9 a.m. to noon. Participants will visit each location for a special clue and to get their card stamped.
Clues lead players to a special location in town, and the first player there will receive a dozen Pershing donuts. Each participant will receive a card for a free yeast donut.
Titus Bakery, 820 W. South St., Lebanon, will give away donut holes from 6 a.m. to noon, and the Salvation Army will be present with a kettle to accept donations.
The Salvation Army became popular with American and allied troops serving in France during World War I, in part because they made and served donuts, pies and cakes and offered the troops other services, such as mending or a listening ear.
Some folks believe the Pershing is named for Gen. John “Black Jack” Pershing, commander of American forces in Europe in World War I, but there doesn't seem to be much historic support for that notion. Depending on where one buys them, they may be called Pershings or Persians.
Businesses participating in the scavenger hunt are:
- The Arc of Greater Boone County, 900 W. Main St.;
- The Lebanon Public Library, 104 E. Washington St.;
- State Bank of Lizton, 2436 N. Lebanon St., and 206 N. State St., Lizton;
- The Lebanon Police Department, 201 E. Main St.; and
- Mounts Flowers and Gifts, 226 N. Lebanon St.
