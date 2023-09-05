The Indiana Republican State Committee today unanimously elected Anne Hathaway, Indiana’s national committeewoman on the Republican National Committee (RNC), to lead the state party as its next chair.
Chairwoman Hathaway will be the first woman to hold the position.
“I want to thank Kyle Hupfer for his outstanding leadership over the years and the members of the state committee for putting their trust in me to continue moving our party forward,” Hathaway said. “We have an incredible opportunity to do just that by helping elect even more Republicans in cities and towns across the state this November, and that will be our top priority over these next two months. At the same time, we will continue to engage our grassroots supporters and prepare to do our part in making Joe Biden a one-term president, sending Jim Banks to the U.S. Senate, and electing another Republican to the governor’s office.”
Hupfer said, “I applaud the state committee for their fantastic selection of Anne Hathaway to lead our party. Anne is a long-time friend, an incredible grassroots leader, and one of the best political minds in the country. I know that under her leadership, the Indiana Republican Party will be in good hands.”
Hathaway is the president and chief executive officer of Hathaway Strategies, a grassroots public affairs firm headquartered in Indianapolis, and has an extensive history of public service and political experience. She previously served in the White House as assistant to the vice president and director of scheduling and public liaison for Vice President Dan Quayle, was chief of staff and Midwest regional political director for the RNC, program director for the 2012 Republican National Convention, and was executive director of the Indiana House Republican Campaign Committee.
For the past five years, Hathaway has served as Indiana’s national committeewoman on the RNC, a role she will continue to hold. She currently chairs the Committee on Arrangements, which is charged with organizing the 2024 RNC Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and co-chairs the RNC Presidential Debates Committee.
Hathaway is also the executive director of the Richard G. Lugar Excellence in Public Service Series. The program has trained over 600 Hoosier women across the state to engage in public service and politics.
