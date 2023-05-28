Katelyn Bennett of Zionsville has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's winter 2023 President's List. The winter term runs from January to May.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
- - -
Two Trine University students from this area were named to the President's List for the spring 2023 term. To earn President's List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
Making the cut were David Petersen of Zionsville, majoring in mechanical engineering, and Rylee Ramsey of Thorntown, majoring in science education-biology.
- - -
Three local students were named to the dean's honor list at Cedarville University for spring 2023. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Earning the honor were Heidi Anderson of Zionsville, Kenlin Calhoun of Whitestown and Taylor Seals of Zionsville.
- - -
In the spring 2023 semester, 729 full-time Indiana University Kokomo students earned chancellor's list or dean’s list honors.
Chancellor's list students earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), while dean’s list students earned a minimum 3.5 GPA on a scale of 4.0, while carrying at least 12 credit hours throughout the grading period.
Local students earning the distinction are Shea Hankins of Colfax; Chasity Danyalle Akard, Jessica Ann Akard, Nallely Alanis, Landon Alder, Jaylyn M. Barker, Hailey Elyse Campbell, MyKayla R. Chambers, Jordan Ty Henderson, Analisa Hernandez-Valdes, Jonny Lopez Regalado, Zoe Pearl Martin, Serena Nicole Morgan, Kyle Pickard, Allison N Robbins, Chassidy Jolee Russell, Oscar Tovar, Yuridiana Valdez-Mejia and Kaylea Whitcomb, all of Frankfort; Jacob Thomas Holton, Joseph B. Orange and Addyson Kay Weaver, all of Kirklin; Holly Elizabeth Barker and Thomas James Purciful, both of Lebanon; Alexis N. Hewitt of Lizton; Cody R. Ells and Allacyn Marie Rogers, both of Sheridan; Brooke Ann Hendricks of Whitestown; and Katherine Ann Wright of Zionsville.
- - -
More than 640 students at the University of Evansville were named to the dean's list, including Lebanon residents Blake Froedge and Madelyn Hawkins.
To merit this honor, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
