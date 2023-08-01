Catherine Weeks from Zionsville has been named to St. Lawrence University's dean's list for achieving academic excellence during the spring 2023 semester.
Weeks is a member of the Class of 2024 and is majoring in global studies. She attended Greencastle High School.
To be eligible for the dean's list at St. Lawrence, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.
- - -
Delaney Richason of Zionsville graduated Cum Laude from the University of Vermont with a bachelor's degree in health sciences.
- - -
A total of 8,625 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Among them was Zionsville resident Jessie Reid who graduated with distinction with a B.A. in political science and Spanish.
- - -
A total of 12,487 students enrolled during spring semester at the University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).
Local students making the president’s list were Olivia Gifford and Riegan Gill, both of Zionsville.
Local students making the dean’s list were Michelle Horvat of Lebanon, Peyton Guider of Zionsville and Andrew Spolyar of Zionsville.
- - -
Parker Gardner of Zionsville was named to the St. Olaf College dean's list for the spring 2023 semester.
The dean's list recognizes students with a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale.
Gardner is majoring in creative writing and is the son of Frank and Cheryl Gardner.
- - -
The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,000 undergraduate students for attaining high grade point averages during the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year.
Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.
Henry Mass of Zionsville, a junior at the university, earned Honors.
- - -
Brody Davison of Zionsville graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a degree in game design and development (BS and MS).
- - -
Vishnu Iyer of Zionsville, who is studying biology, has made the dean's honor list for the spring 2023 semester at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York.
Rensselaer's dean's honor list is compiled at the end of each semester to recognize undergraduate students who have completed 12 or more credit hours with a 3.5 grade point average or better for that term.
- - -
John Hillman of Zionsville has been named to the 2023 spring semester dean's list at St. Norbert College.
A minimum 3.5 grade point average is required for academic eligibility.
- - -
Sophia Tearman of Pittsboro has been named to the dean's list for the 2023 spring semester at the University of New England.
Dean's list students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.
- - -
Iris Jordan of Zionsville was named to Muhlenberg College’s spring 2023 dean's list.
Muhlenberg College students and Muhlenberg College School of Continuing Studies students with a term GPA of 3.50 or higher were recognized for this academic achievement.
