Wabash College has announced that six Boone County students are on the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester.
Making the cut were Lebanon resident Cole Asbury and Zionsville residents Camden Cooper, Caleb Everson, Jackson Hughes, Evan Miller and Thomas Price.
These students are among the 371 dean’s list students who maintained a 3.5 grade point average or better on a 4.0 point scale.
- – -
Jacob Medvescek of Zionsville earned dean’s list recognition for the spring 2023 term at Trine University.
Medvescek is majoring in elementary education/special ed dual licensure.
To earn dean’s list honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500 to 3.749.
- – -
Sophia Congdon of Zionsville graduated summa cum laude from Susquehanna University with a bachelor of arts degree in English – publishing and editing and bachelor of arts in Spanish studies.
- – -
Eleanor Riddell of Zionsville was named to the Saint Mary’s College dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester.
To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary’s, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.
- – -
The University of Wisconsin–Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2022-2023 academic year.
Lucy Robinson of Zionsville, attending the College of Agricultural and Life Science, was among those listed.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.
- – -
Trent Christner of Lebanon was named to the dean’s list at Miami University for the 2023 spring semester.
Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within their division for the spring semester 2023 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic performance.
Christner, a 2020 Western Boone High School graduate, is majoring in mechanical engineering and will be a senior in the fall. He is going to school on a Navy ROTC scholarship.
- – -
Several local students were named to DePauw University’s spring dean’s list.
The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Making the cut were Lebanon residents Lyla Barr, John Brandhoefer, Haiden Gibbs, Morgan Lawson and Callie Rheinheimer, and Zionsville residents Alexander Backhaus, Sydney Calisto, Olivia Champa, Grace Derringer, Amanda Kreiger, Sarah Maniscalo, Alexander McCarty, Nicholas Pease, Julia Simmons and Ellen Trautman.
- – -
Carter St. John of Zionsville has been named to the Alma College winter dean’s list.
Students who achieve a 3.5 or better grade point average during a term, while carrying a minimum of 13 credits, at least eight of which are evaluative grades, are named to the dean’s list.
- – -
Jared Carter of Lebanon was named to the dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University during the recently completed spring 2023 semester.
To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
- – -
Hannah Heyboer of Jamestown has been named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must earn a term GPA of 3.60 or above on a minimum load of 12 completed semester hours of A-F graded coursework.
- – -
Franklin College honored its students for their exceptional scholarly efforts during the 2022-23 academic year with merit awards and scholarships at the annual spring honors convocation, held in the Napolitan Student Center
Zachary D. Roberts of Zionsville received the Harvey C. Jacobs Journalism Award.
Area students earning Student Leadership Endorsement Awards were Shelby N. Crockett of Pittsboro and Roth W. Kessler of Lebanon.
- – -
Margaret Mabel Brooks of Zionsville, a senior majoring in physics, was named a Presidential Scholar for the spring 2023 semester at Clarkson University.
Presidential Scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.
