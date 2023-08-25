The College of Charleston congratulates more than 2,150 students who were named to the president's list and the dean's list for spring 2023.
Holly Worth of Zionsville was named to the dean's list. She is majoring in hospitality/tourism management .
Dylan Ritter of Zionsville was named to the president's list. Ritter is majoring in finance .
To qualify for president's list (Highly Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.800 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.
To quality for dean's list (Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.600 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.
- - -
Concordia University Ann Arbor officials have released the spring honors list for the 2022-23 academic year. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA and complete at least 12 undergraduate credits.
Among the area students named to the list was Grace Sandlin of Pittsboro. She is a junior majoring in language arts and elementary education.
- - -
Sophia Congdon, of Zionsville was named to Susquehanna University's dean's list for the spring 2023 semester.
The dean's list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.
- - -
Emerson College awarded approximately 1,058 undergraduate degrees during the 143nd Commencement at Agganis Arena in Boston, Mass.
Ella Peavler of Zionsville received a BS in journalism.
- - -
Grace Schubert of Zionsville has been named to the Emory & Henry College spring 2023 dean's list. To be named to the dean's list, students must be full-time students and receive a 3.6 GPA for the semester.
The dean's list for the spring 2023 semester at the University of Findlay has been announced. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
Local students making the cut were Madison Milby of Whitestown and Raegan Smith of Zionsville.
- - -
Max Palmer of Zionsville was named to Fort Lewis College's dean's list for the spring 2023 semester. Palmer's major is environmental conservation and management.
To be eligible for dean's list, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or better in no fewer than 15 credit hours of graded college-level work and have completed all work for which they are registered by the end of the semester.
- - -
Franklin College’s 2023 Commencement took place in Spurlock Center Gymnasium on the Franklin College campus. The event was also live-streamed on the college’s website. The top five majors of the graduating class were exercise science, business, psychology, biology and elementary education. The college conferred 175 undergraduate degrees and 28 graduate degrees.
Area graduates include:
Payton Kelsey Dilk of Brownsburg earned a bachelor of arts degree in philosophy.
Josh William Folkestad of Zionsville earned a bachelor of arts degree in neuroscience. He graduated cum laude.
Lillian Rene Haines of Lebanon earned a bachelor of arts degree in biology.
Cameron Leon Johnson of Lebanon earned a bachelor of arts degree in business (marketing).
Zachary David Roberts of Zionsville earned a bachelor of arts degree in multimedia journalism and political science. He graduated summa cum laude.
Sydney Marie Rodeghier of Pittsboro earned a bachelor of arts degree in sociology (criminal justice).
Andrea Beatrice West of Cicero earned a master of science degree in physician assistant studies.
Ryan T. Wiggins of Brownsburg earned a bachelor of arts degree in business (marketing).
- - -
More than 6,500 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students recently received degrees.
Sabrina Shaw of Zionsville earned a bachelor of science in human physiology.
- - -
Manchester University salutes nearly 260 students who graduated from Manchester University in the 2022-23 academic year.
Among the graduates were Lebanon residents Heather Binion and Ryan Nastav.
Binion graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in chemistry and engineering science.
Nastav graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in engineering science.
