Emily Behrens of Lebanon earned a doctor of philosophy degree from The University of Alabama.
- - -
Mackenzie Chambers of Zionsville graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts in communication from the College of Charleston.
Chambers was among more than 1,400 bachelor's degree and master's degree candidates who participated in the iconic annual event in the College's historic Cistern Yard.
- - -
Madison Milby of Zionsville graduated from the University of Findlay with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree.
- - -
Zionsville residents Abby Nolan and Laryn Zvokel were named to the dean's list for the spring 2023 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
To make the dean's list, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the spring 2023 semester and have no disqualifying grades. The GPA threshold varies by college - for the College of Education and the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the dean's list.
The undergraduate GPA requirement is 3.5 for the following colleges: the Diederich College of Communication, the College of Business Administration, the College of Health Sciences, the Opus College of Engineering and the College of Nursing. All other programs have a 3.75 GPA minimum.
Nolan is pursuing a doctorate in physical therapy.
Zvokel is pursuing a bachelor of science in biomedical sciences.
- - -
McPherson College in central Kansas recognizes its highest academic achievers in its spring 2023 Honor Roll and Honorable Mention.
Riley Granger of Lebanon earned an honorable mention.
Students must be enrolled full-time and earn a grade point average of 3.55 or higher during the last term to qualify for the honor roll. Students earning a grade point average of 3.25 to 3.54 are named to the honorable mention.
- - -
Emma Kremp was named to the Miami University spring 2023 president's list.
Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2022-23 have been named to the president's list recognizing academic excellence.
Kremp, from Zionsville, is earning a bachelor of arts degree in media and communication.
- - -
Three Zionsville students have been named to the dean's list for the spring 2023 semester at Washington University in St. Louis.
Ethan Bandick and Levi Kaster each made the cut from the university’s McKelvey School of Engineering. To qualify for the dean's list in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 graded units.
Bandick graduated in May and Kaster is currently enrolled.
Katherine Sifferlen is enrolled in the Olin Business School. To qualify for the dean's list in the Olin Business School, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.
- - -
The Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) has announced the recipients of the 2022-23 MIAA Academic Honor Roll.
In total, 273 individual student-athletes at Trine University were recognized by the MIAA on the 2022-23 Academic Honor Roll, the most of any league schools. Student-athletes must reach a 3.5 grade-point average for the academic year and earn a varsity letter in an MIAA-sponsored sport to be eligible.
Jacob Medvescek of Zionsville was among those honored. Medvescek is part of the baseball team at Trine and is majoring in elementary education/special education dual licensure.
