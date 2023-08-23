Hastings College has announced the dean’s list for its spring 2023 semester. For the semester, 361 students from 20 states and 11 countries were named to the list.
To be eligible for the dean’s list at Hastings, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 to 4.0 scale and be registered for full-time coursework.
Making the cut was Dalton Michael of Lebanon.
- - -
More than 9,800 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester dean’s list.
Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Samantha Deutsch of Pittsboro was among those recognized. She is studying animal science.
- - -
A total of 12,791 students enrolled during the fall semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).
The UA dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Olivia Gifford of Zionsville was named to the President’s List.
Named to the dean’s list were Zionsville residents Riegan Gill,
Isabella Hernandez and Andrew Spolyar.
- - -
Several area students achieved the dean's list at Belmont University for the spring 2023 semester.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).
Making the cut were Smith David of Zionsville, Natalie Schilling of Whitestown, Tessa Pendleton of Zionsville, Sophia Petts of Zionsville, Hayden Orbaugh of Zionsville, and Ronin Kiekbusch of Zionsville.
- - -
Grace Medici of Zionsville has been named to the Carthage College dean's list for the spring 2023 term.
Dean's list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 12 letter-graded credits in a given semester.
- - -
Three area students graduated from Cedarville University in spring 2022 with an undergraduate degree.
They are Heidi Anderson of Zionsville, Kenlin Calhoun of Whitestown and Taylor Seals of Zionsville.
