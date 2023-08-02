Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and his team recently prevailed in an Indiana Court of Appeals case over whether juveniles accused of serious crimes may be tried as adults — successfully arguing that violent offenders must be held accountable.
“In Indiana, we don’t believe in coddling criminal defendants,” Rokita said. “Our office handles more than 1,000 criminal appeals cases each year, and we will continue working tirelessly to keep dangerous offenders off the streets. Hoosiers deserve to feel safe in their homes and neighborhoods.”
The case decided by the Court of Appeals involved defendant Montez Ellington, now 17, who allegedly fired gunshots into a car at a gas station in 2021 — killing 15-year-old Chloe Carroll.
“Adult criminal courts have jurisdiction to adjudicate criminal charges filed against juveniles who have been waived out of the juvenile court system,” Rokita said. “Thanks in part to our team’s strong efforts, the Indiana Court of Appeals has affirmed this important principle.”
