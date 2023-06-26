Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita warns Hoosiers to avoid text message scams. If you are receiving a lot of scams via text, don’t worry – you’re not alone.
“Today’s world revolves around our phones, and scammers know it,” Rokita said. “Hoosiers can protect themselves by being vigilant and knowing the signs when they receive fishy texts.”
Scammers know people are busy raising families, working, and enjoying their hobbies. They are always hoping that you’re not paying attention to that text or tweet that may look like it’s from a family member or colleague, but it is actually from a fraudster. With the increased use of artificial intelligence or “AI”, the communications and methods being used are becoming increasingly harder to detect.
So, how do you make sure you are avoiding being scammed? The Office of the Indiana Attorney General offers these few tips:
- If you think a text might be a scam, contact the company using a phone number or website you know is real;
- Blocking or using restricted phone settings is an easy way to stop spam text messages;
- Don’t share any personal information over text. This is not a secure method of communication, and legitimate services won’t ask for personal information through text messages;
- Put a freeze on your credit to prevent new accounts from being opened in your name in the event of a breach;
- Don’t respond to spam texts. This allows scammers to know your account is active; and
- Report text scams. Forward them to 7726 (SPAM). This helps your wireless provider spot and block similar messages.
If you believe you have been the victim of a scam, file a complaint online at www.indianaconsumer.com with Rokita’s office.
