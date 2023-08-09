This year’s Augtoberfest promises an “amazing lineup of music and Bavarian food,” organizers say.
Augtoberfest usually draws a multi-state crowd and even foreign visitors for a Bavarian style, outdoor beer festival for ages 21 and older.
Bands play from a stage at Meridian and Main streets, and the festival takes place around the downtown Lebanon square. The Boone County Courthouse retaining wall and downtown architectural features double as seating, and the hosts, The Heart of Lebanon, sets up tables.
Area restaurants and food trucks serve pretzels, bratwurst, hot German potato salad, and other German-inspired favorites, and organizers say there will be more Bavarian food than ever this year. Local brewer Klooz Brewz and others serve frosty German and German-inspired beer and other adult beverages.
There are always games to play, contests to try, and plenty of people to dance with. This year’s headliner band is Der Polkatz, also known as Indy’s polka band.
The festival began in 2016, and drew more than 500 partygoers last year.
Klooz Brewz and Kinnard and Drakes 1830 Chophouse have outdoor seating where customers may enjoy the music and the festival as they dine under catenary lights. Other downtown restaurants will also be open all around the square.
Proceeds benefit The Heart of Lebanon, an Indiana Main Street organization that promotes downtown Lebanon businesses and brings art and entertainment to the district.
Buy tickets online at https://event.ontaptickets.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.