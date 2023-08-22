Downtown Lebanon came alive with polka dancing and German food during the eighth Augtoberfest on Saturday.
The Heart of Lebanon Director Missy Krulik hadn’t tallied sales by Monday morning, but said attendance was 450 this year, down 50 from last year’s 500.
“We had a great night, and I think everyone who came had a great time,” Krulik said.
Herman and Heide Hass, a first-generation German immigrant, came from Pittsboro with a group of friends to enjoy the outdoor festival and music.
Heide’s feet wouldn’t stay still when the band played Tom Jones’ “It’s not unusual.” She jumped from her perch atop a picnic table and danced all around Herman, who smiled and finally gave in and danced in the street with her.
The Heart of Lebanon sponsors and benefits from the festival for those 21 and older and uses proceeds to support and promote downtown businesses. Volunteers could be seen in Bavarian-style clothing, taking tickets and delivering beer throughout the four-hour festival.
The crowd included out-of-towners and locals who sang and danced to the polka and contemporary music of the Indianapolis band Der Polkatz.
An area in front of the stage at Washington and Meridian streets provided ample room for dancers, but people danced and dipped all over the downtown area.
Revelers stood at tall tables and sat at and on picnic tables lined along the streets to visit and enjoy beer from plastic steins and Bavarian food, such as grilled bratwurst and German potato salad, from paper and Styrofoam trays.
The Heart of Lebanon is an Indiana Main Street organization that promotes downtown Lebanon businesses and brings art and entertainment to the district.
