The Sheridan Public Library will be hosting a visit from the award-winning author and illustrator Rob Harrell at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Harrell is the author of the middle grade novel Wink, the Life of Zarf series and the graphic novel Monster on the Hill, which was recently adapted into the animated film "Rumble." In addition, Harrell created the comic strip "Big Top" and now writes and draws the daily strip "Adam@Home."
His latest book is the third in the graphic novel series "Batpig: Go Pig or Go Home."
Harrell will be available for book signing at the end of the program. There is no registration for this free event.
For more information on programming and services, visit the website at https://sheridan.lib.in.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.