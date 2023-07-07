Autumn Trace Senior Communities at 1900 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon, is moving its inaugural classic car show to Sunday, due to expected inclement weather on Saturday.
All in the community are invited to come celebrate the American spirit at the car show. DJ music will be provided by Good Times Audio and food will be provided by Veterans Ice and Grilliant Foods.
Vehicle registration fee is $15 with proceeds benefitting Boone County Senior Services.
Registration is from 8-10 a.m., judging will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with awards presented at 1 p.m.
Twenty trophies will be handed out to car show participants in categories such as best of show, mayor’s choice, residents’ choice, participants’ choice, kids’ choice, best GM, best Ford, best Chrysler, best truck, best motorcycle, and Top 10.
Trophies are sponsored by Bill Estes Chevrolet Buick GMC. Visitor parking will also be in the Bill Estes south parking lot.
Erin Strecker, an OnStar account manager, will be on hand offering one month of free OnStar service for all attendees, as well as 10 years free diagnostic with GM products.
For more information, call 765-535-8738.
