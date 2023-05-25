Autumn Trace Senior Communities will be hosting a meeting covering aid and attendance benefits for veterans, their spouses and surviving spouses of veterans on June 22 at Autumn Trace Senior Community, 1900 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon.
The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. Guest speakers for the meeting include Veterans Service Officer Mike Spidel and Financial Strategies Specialist Michael L. Craig.
More information is available by calling 765-481-2525.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.