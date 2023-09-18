The Autumn Trace Senior Communities will host a “Spotlight on Senior Health” from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 21 at 1900 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon.
“Spotlight on Senior Health” is designed to be a fun way for senior citizens to know what is going on in their community and to receive information on healthcare.
The event is open to residents, employees and the community.
John Cowan of Parkside Pharmacy will be at the event providing shots for the flu and shingles.
Participants for “Spotlight on Senior Health” include Better Hearing Centers, Guardian Angels Hospice, Lebanon Public Library, Lebanon Senior Citizen Club, Priority Rehab, Suburban Health Care, Walmart Hearing Centers and Witham Family YMCA.
