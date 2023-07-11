Boone County Right to Life is once again holding the cute baby photo contest at the Boone County 4-H Fair, July 14 through 21.
Fairgoers will select the cutest baby photo by voting with monetary donations.
Prizes are $150 and a handmade baby quilt for first place, $100 for second, $75 for third, and $50 for fourth.
To enter a photo of your baby, email it to postmaster@boonecountyrighttolife.org or mail it to Boone County Right to Life, P.O. Box 264, Lebanon, IN 46052. Include the baby's name and date of birth and the parents' names, phone number, address, and email address.
Eligibility is limited to Boone County residents under 16 months of age. Entries must be received by July 13.
To learn more about the Pro-Life movement locally, check out BooneCountyRighttoLife.org.
