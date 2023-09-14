This year’s Back to the Fifties Festival returns to the Boone County Fairgrounds for one day only on Saturday at the Boone County 4-H Fairgrounds.
For the first time this year, the Colts In Motion interactive trailer will be on hand for visitors to explore Indianapolis Colts exhibits, history and memorabilia.
The festival usually begins on a Friday evening, but football games conflicted this year, festival chairwoman Carmen Ottinger told the Lebanon City Council, adding that the festival will return to a two-day format next year, its 30th year. The city donated $1,000 for entertainment, and this year’s lineup is sure to please young and old alike.
The Terry Lee Ridley 1950s Piano Pumping Honky Tonkin’ Rock ‘n Roll Show returns at 5 p.m. and is always a crowd favorite. An Elvis Presley impersonator will take the stage at 3:30 p.m. But entertainment at the fairgrounds’ center circle starts at 9 a.m. and includes dancers, a choir and a band. The annual 1950s costume parade begins at 1 p.m.
Admission is free and visitors are invited to dress in their ‘50s-era clothing or come as they are.
The festival includes a classic car show and swap meet that drew 225 vehicles last year. Entrants park their cars, trucks, vans and more and sit and visit. Some dress in period clothing to match their vehicles, while others style theirs for visitors to enjoy. A mannequin dressed in a groovy 1970s outfit stands outside of one classic Volkswagen mini bus, for instance.
The Indiana Large G-scale Railroad Club will be in attendance with a large setup that attracts children and plenty of adults. Visitors can talk with the engineers and get a close-up view of how the trains work on a large model railroad in the REMC Hall.
Visitors may also vote for their favorite entry in the Hoosier Antique and Classic Bicycle Show in the agricultural shelter.
Attendees won’t want to miss the family activities, including a Silly Safaris live animal show at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and a children’s area with inflatable attractions, children’s activities, fire trucks, and a DARE officer and vehicle.
There is always plenty to eat at the festival food court. Boone County Pork Producers, the Boone County Dairy Association, Debbie’s Concessions, Food Truck 92, 1920 Vault, Skeeter’s, and St. Peters Episcopal Church will serve everything from pork burgers and milk shakes to breaded tenderloins and cheeseburgers, plus dessert waffles with ice cream, tacos, cotton candy, shaved ice, strawberry shortcakes and more.
Other vendors will sell handmade arts and crafts and offer other services.
A free shuttle service will be available.
Service animals with documentation will be welcomed. Exotic animals will not be permitted on the fairgrounds. No pets will be permitted in the food areas.
Proceeds benefit local visual and performing arts and artists.
Volunteers are still needed to work during the festival and for setup and cleanup, Ottinger said. There is also still time to reserve a booth or preregister a vehicle in the car show.
For more information and a complete schedule, visit the website at https://www.fiftiesfestival.com/.
