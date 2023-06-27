Badlands Offroad Park in Attica is hosting its first-ever content creator event, Badlands Bash, on July 1.
The goal of the event is for social media influencers in the off-roading community (and beyond) to create content to share with their fans.
There will be live entertainment, meet and greets, vendor booths, and more.
Dustin Jones, Can-Am ambassador, will be giving the Dustin Jones Experience. He will be doing guided rides scheduled throughout the day. There will also be a lucky winner who will win the VIP Experience on the park’s SXS track with Jones.
There will also be rock crawl events for all led by Rockstar Garage and WDTO, When in Doubt Throttle Out.
Rockstar Garage will be leading the advanced truck and SUV Rock Crawl and a novice truck/SUV guided Rock Crawl as well. WDTO Offroad will be leading the advanced side by side Rock Crawl.
In addition, there will be a long jump event with different trophy classes for the top three furthest distance jumps.
UTV Outlaws will be having a Dirt Drag competition for non turbo, turbo, and youth classes and trophies will be presented to the winners.
There will be a Beat Pete Serpentine Time Attack contest featuring Pete Hager. Trophy Classes for this will include Fastest Overall SXS and Fastest Overall ATV.
There is also room for members of the public to meet and ride with the creators.
All event goers are encouraged to take and share media helping the reach of an engagement grow even bigger.
Headlining on the mainstage will be thre ‘90s alt-rock band EVERCLEAR, best know for hits like “Santa Monica” and “Father of Mine.”
Opening for EVERCLEAR is Lit, whose mega-hit "My Own Worst Enemy" is one of the most broadcasted, covered, karaoke’d, recognizable rock hits of the last 20 years and won them a Billboard Music Award for Modern Rock Song of the Year.
Tickets for the event are on sale now and available online at www.badlandsbash.com. Riding passes for Badlands Off Road Park and Parking Passes for the concert are also available.
Lodging options are available by contacting Off the Trail Vacation Rentals & Campground.
For machine (ATV) rentals, contact Adventure Rentals in Attica.
Badlands Offroad Park is at 3968 N. Xavier Road, Attica. For more information, call 765-762-2981.
