Boone County Treasurer Nikki Baldwin was elected district vice president of the Association of Indiana Counties’ (AIC) West Central District during the annual meeting in Putnam County this past month.
“I am honored to be re-elected as vice president to represent the 14 counties in the West Central District,” Baldwin said. “It is a privilege to work with the AIC and county elected officials throughout the State of Indiana to better our county government.”
As district vice president, Baldwin represents the elected county officials in the West Central District of the state, which includes tBoone, Clay, Clinton, Fountain, Hendricks, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo and Warren counties. There are six districts in the state. Baldwin serves on the AIC’s board of directors, which determines policies and legislative goals for the association.
Clay County Commissioner Paul Sinders was elected district president during the meeting.
The meeting also included a synopsis of the 2023 Indiana Legislative Session by AIC legislative staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.