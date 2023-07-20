Lebanon and Zionsville mayoral candidates Matthew Gentry and John Stehr remain unchallenged in the Nov. 7 municipal election.
Gentry, now in his second term as Lebanon mayor, earned 59.98% of the Republican vote this spring to earn a place on the fall ballot. Stehr, a political newcomer, earned 55.24% of the Republican vote in the Zionsville mayor's race.
No Democrats or independent candidates registered to seek either of those offices by the registration deadline.
Lebanon City Councilman John Copeland, R, picked up two opponents for the District 5 seat since May: Aaron Smith, D, and Brian Kirschbaum, I.
Lebanon City Council District 3 also has a Republican, Sandra Jasionowski, and a Democrat, Greg Woods, running, but both earned their party’s nominations in the spring.
Republicans running unopposed for Lebanon offices are Clerk Treasurer Tonya Thayer; Mike Kincaid, Council District 1; Keith Campbell, Council District 2; Dick Robertson, Council District 4; Sierra Messenger, Council At-Large; Robert Hawkins, Council At-Large; and Alexander ‘Alex’ Kruse, Lebanon judge.
Zionsville
In Zionsville, three new Democrats filed to seek Zionsville Town Council seats. An asterisk in the following list indicates candidates who are new since the spring.
Council District 1
Bob Harris, R
*Tim McElderry, D
Council District 2, Vote for 1
Jason Plunkett, R
Jason Ramer, D
Council District 3, Vote for 1
Craig Melton, R,
Monisha Mitchell, D
Council District 4, Vote for 1
Sarah Sampson, R
*Tim Casady, D
Council District 5, Vote for 1
Brad Burk, R
Tiffany Stoner, D
Council At-Large, Vote for 2
Evan Norris, R
Joseph ‘Joe’ Stein, R
Amanda Rubeck, D
*Richard “Rick’ Graef, D
Whitestown
In Whitestown, Matt Sumner, R, remains unopposed for the Clerk-Treasurer seat.
And Republicans Dan Paterson, District 2; Tanya Sumner, District 3; and Erick Nichols, District 5, remain unopposed for town council seats.
Opposed races, with no new Democrat or Independent candidates, include:
Council District 1, Vote for 1
Cheryl Hancock, R,
Andrew McGee, D
Council District 4, Vote for 1
Kevin Russell, R
Oluwatoberu ‘Tobe’ Thomas, D
Jamestown
Independent candidates Michale ‘Shane’ Childress and Lori Hieston are unopposed in their bids for a Jamestown Town Council seat and Jamestown Clerk positions, respectively.
