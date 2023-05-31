The Zionsville Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a 21+ fundraiser for Maplelawn Farmstead with the Barns and Brews events.
Doors for Barns and Brews will open at 6:30 p.m. and presentations will begin at 7 p.m. Barns and Brews will take place on June 15 and June 29.
A different speaker and local brewery will be featured each night. Following the presentation, there will be time to mingle with friends while touring the historic barns and home and enjoying beverages. There will also be opportunities for photos and playing yard games.
Maplelawn Farmstead is a historic home and farm on four acres at 9575 Whitestown Road, Zionsville. The two-story clapboard farmhouse was built about 1860, with several later additions. It has Gothic Revival, Queen Anne and American Craftsman style design elements.
Maplelawn creates experiences to connect people to the rich rural history of the 1930’s Great Depression era on an Indiana family farm.
Educational programs and special events are held at the farm throughout the year.
Maplelawn Farmstead has a well documented history that dates back to the early 1800s. The original farmstead was established by John and Jane Wolf in 1835. In 1900, the Wolf heirs sold the farm to Alfred Elroy and Elmira Moore Scott. The farmstead remained in the Scott family until the death of Lester Bradley, the surviving spouse of a Scott heir, Alyce Scott Bradley, in 2000.
In 2003, the land on which the farmstead stands was sold to the Town of Zionsville to be developed into a community park. With its rich history and farmhouse, along with an impressive array of intact barns and outbuildings, Maplelawn Farmstead drew the interest of the Zionsville Historical Society who, in 2003, formed a subcommittee to explore the possibility of preserving the farmstead for educational purposes. In 2004, the committee presented its findings to the Zionsville Parks Board, and was given approval to proceed with forming Maplelawn Farmstead, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to developing and operating a historically recognized museum and related educational programming.
In 2011, Maplelawn Farmstead was listed as a Historic District on the National Register of Historic Places.
Tickets for the Barns and Brews events are available for purchase at $14.50 per person online at zionsvillein.myrec.com.
