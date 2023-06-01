Judi Bartley was recently named to the Leading Edge Society at the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices annual sales convention in Las Vegas.
The Leading Edge Society award recognizes the top 12% of residential sales professionals in closed gross commission income (GCI) or closed units in the company’s network.
“Judi is an excellent sales leader who is a valued asset to our company,” Broker/Owner at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty Jerry Alexander said. “She has laid the foundation for a solid customer base by executing stellar marketing strategies and delivering superior service to her clients and fellow industry professionals.”
Bartley has received other awards prior, such as the National Honor Society & Leading Edge Society. She has also been named Top Listing & Selling Agent several times and has worked in real estate in 1979.
