The Boone County Senior Services has announced the movies that will be screened for Theater Thursday from May through October.
Theater Thursday will be held at the GQ Lebanon 7, 1600 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon. A breakfast snack will be provided at 9 a.m. and the movie will begin at 9:30 a.m. The special movie screenings will be held exclusively for those 60 years and older and the cost is $1 per person.
The following movies are scheduled to be shown during Theater Thursday:
- June 15 - "Queen Bees";
- July 20 - "Dog";
- Aug. 17 - "A Love Song";
- Sept. 21 - "Gigi & Nate"; and
- Oct. 19 - "Ticket to Paradise."
All movies are rated either PG or PG-13. Attendees are encouraged to review the movie before the screening. The event is also subject to change and all health and safety protocols will be followed.
To set up a ride to the theater or for more information, call BCSSI at 765-482-5220 or 317-873-8939.
