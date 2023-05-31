The Thorntown Public Library is kicking off its annual Summer Reading Program by inviting readers of all age to “BEE a Reader” through reading books and enjoying free special events. The program will run from June 5 through July 15, with registration being open throughout the program’s duration.
The program encourages children to participate in reading for an hour per week for six weeks with participants receiving incentive prizes along the way. Participants who register earlier in the program will earn more prizes. Opportunities for free books and chances to win special prizes will also be made available.
“The Library’s Summer Reading Program is something to look forward to each year,” Children’s Librarian Barb Lebo said. “It offers a wide variety of free activities, while encouraging nearby residents to read, learn, grow and explore the world around them. We want learning to be fun.”
The Teen Summer Reading Program also runs from June 5 to July 15 with special programs including a survival program and ceramics. The program will include take home activities and the chance to win prizes.
Adult readers will be able to play Monopol-BEE in which participants will complete categories on the game board and have chances to earn prizes in a drawing. The Adult Summer Reading Program will run through August.
To celebrate the beginning of this year’s reading program, the professional jump roping team, the Indy Air Bears, will be at the library at 2 p.m. June 6. Free jump ropes will be given to all children who are in attendance while supplies last. Indy Air Bear team members will break up into teams to teach children jump rope techniques.
The Money Machine will make its return this year. The Money Machine is a game where a participant stands in a box, much like a phone booth, where “Chance Bucks” named after the library’s cat, Chance, are blown through the air and the participant has to grab as many Chance Bucks as they can within a certain amount of time. Prizes are awarded following their turn in the Money Machine. Participation in the Money Machine is awarded after the participant has reached their goal of reading for at least six hours.
For more information and a full activities calendar, visit the library’s website at thorntownpl.org or by picking up a copy at the library. The Thorntown Public Library is at 124 N. Market St., Thorntown.
