A fast-food restaurant new to Indiana opened in Lebanon this week.
The Illinois-based Beef-a-Roo chain has eight restaurants in Rockford, Ill., one in Springfield, Mo., and now one here in Lebanon. Tuesday’s soft opening was intended for those invited by the restaurant, but word got out and lunch was busier than anticipated, Co-General Manager Racheal Atkinson said with a laugh.
But Tuesday’s lunchtime seemed to go off without a hitch and helped prepare the staff for Friday’s grand opening from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 1360 W. Ind. 32.
Local folks will recognize the spacious building as the former home to KFC. It sits near the intersection with Interstate 65 that draws travelers into Lebanon to eat, buy fuel, and spend the night in what city leaders call the Lebanon Market Gateway. It’s also just outside of the Lebanon Business Park.
Beef-a-Roo’s corporate office selected Lebanon after careful market research, Director of Operations Kari Wells said. Wells and a corporate team are in Lebanon to help the local staff get their sea legs.
Beef-a-Roo’s menu is unlike other establishments in Boone County. The chain focuses on roast beef sandwiches and smashed hamburgers but also has a variety of sandwiches including mahi-mahi. Side dishes include cheese fries but also sweet potato waffle fries, broccoli, cheese curds, and baked potatoes served several ways.
There are also fresh salads, chicken strips, wraps and milk shakes. Everything is ordered a la carte.
There’s a mural on the building’s exterior with the Beef-Roo cowboy, but the restaurant’s main sign for the front of the property is still on order, Co-Manager Victor Berrios said. Just look for a gray building with bright green trim.
Beef-a-Roo, founded in 1967, is family owned and “dedicated to serving fresh, handmade meals at affordable prices,” according to the company’s website, beefaroo.com.
The restaurant also offers weekly specials, school fundraising opportunities, online ordering, and catering.
