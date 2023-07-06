In 1983, Betty Russell began hosting a St. Jude Bike-A-Thon on the streets of Jamestown, raising more than $20,000 over the next 20 years.
She had a passion for supporting the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital due to its focus on defeating childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
At St. Jude’s, the family never receives a bill for treatment, hotel accommodations, travel or food, thanks to generous donors like Russell and many others.
Russell passed away in December of 2022 but her legacy lives on through friends and family.
Brooke Kibby, Russell’s granddaughter, has brought back the bike-a-thon in honor of her grandmother.
“We never spoke of doing this until she passed away, so she didn’t get to see it, but God put it on my heart to do this in her memory,” Kibby said. “While we were going through her house, we found that she had kept every single item from her previous bike-a-thons. She kept track of everything; it was like she gave me the handbook without knowing it.”
She said the first event was filled with memories, appreciation and support for the children.
“For our first event, I thought it was pretty amazing,” Kibby said. “We had 22 riders and our goal was to raise $1,500 but we actually raised $3,508. We gave out prizes to the kids who raised the most money and the boys and girls who rode the most miles.”
In the boy category, Deegan Henry rode 15 miles, Caleb Henry rode 12 miles and Brayden Henry rode nine miles.
In the girl category, Abigail Beaver rode 15 miles, Emmie Henry and Bella Cooke each rode nine miles.
Harrison Kibby took the prize for top fundraising at $825.
Kaycee Janssen with Two Blessings made yellow (Grandma’s favorite color) T-shirts for all participants.
Antonio Davis from the Lebanon Leprechauns was on hand for autographs and photos.
“I think as kids, we didn’t realize what grandma was doing,” Kibby said. “It was just fun at the time. She started this when my dad was a teenager and we all did it [siblings, grandkids and great-grandkids]. Now that I’m trying to continue her legacy, it’s clear to me that she wasn’t doing this for herself, she did it for the kids.”
Not only is it clear to Kibby, but many others remember those bike rides in the 1980s and ‘90s.
“There were five people there that rode in grandma’s bike-a-thon and they’re now bringing their own kids to ride in this one,” Kibby said. “It’s been really cool to hear everyone’s stories.”
She hopes to continue Russell’s legacy, but most of all, continue donating to children in need.
Kibby imagines each year the event will continue to grow. Though there isn’t a date set for 2024, she’ll post updates on the Facebook page at St. Jude Bike-A-Thon in memory of Betty Russell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.