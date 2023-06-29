The annual Bike with a Cop program is underway in Whitestown.
If participants missed the first event on June 17, there are still two more opportunities to join the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department (WMPD) on a bike ride throughout the community.
At 10 a.m. July 1, bike patrol officers will meet at Gateway Park, 6150 Gateway E. Dr., and at 10 a.m. July 15, residents can meet officers at the Eagles Nest Neighborhood pool off of S. Indianapolis Road.
All participants must wear a helmet and no registration is required.
“Our first event went very well. We had lots of kids show up, along with their parents,” Whitestown Chief of Police Scott Rolston said. “The purpose of the event is to teach bicycle safety tips and to have a positive interaction with our community.”
Bike with a Cop is sponsored by Fundae’s Ice Cream and Sweets and Chick-fil-A Anson.
For more information, visit the website at whitestown.in.gov/bike-with-a-cop.
