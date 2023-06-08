The Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department (WMPD) has announced that the Bike with a Cop program will begin Saturday, June 17.
“This program is put on by WMPD’s Bike Patrol and creates an opportunity for our officers to interact and build relationships with the community youth in a fun and educational environment,” Whitestown Police Chief Scott Rolston said.
Events are scheduled for 10 a.m. June 17 at Main Street Park, 4286 S. Main St., Whitestown; 10 a.m. July 1 at Gateway Park, 6150 Gateway E. Drive, Whitestown; amd 10 a.m. July 15 at the Eagles Nest Neighborhood pool.
Participants must wear a helmet to take part in the event. All rides are subject to be canceled/rescheduled due to weather. Follow Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department on Facebook for updates.
“Each ride with take place in a different neighborhood/area of Whitestown to allow all the kids within the community an opportunity to participate,” Rolston said.
The event is sponsored by Fundae’s Ice Cream & Sweets and Chick-fil-A Anson.
For more information, visit the website at whitestown.in.gov/bike-with-a-cop.
