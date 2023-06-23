The Black Box Theatre Company in Lebanon recently performed “Alice’s Adventures,” a play adapted by Evan Wolfgang from the novels Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, Through the Looking-glass and What Alice Found There by Lewis Carroll. This performance is a part of Black Box’s summer camps where children sign up to attend and put on a production in just one week.
Director Evan Wolfgang said one thing he really focused on was that the kids involved got to be a part of almost every aspect of putting on a production. Those things included helping out with the costumes, makeup, stage design and props. In addition to their work backstage, Wolfgang helped the children hone their craft from learning basic acting skills like turning out and projection to more advanced skills like learning poetry and finding depth within that.
“These camps are really great because everyone gets individualized attention, you are never just a background actor,” he said. “We have the time to really focus on all of the aspects of acting and backstage. It is just a place where kids can have fun, be bundles of energy, and create something productive together. It’s about creating comradery and being there for each other.”
Commitment to the children and the craft was a hallmark of Wolfgang’s experience while adapting the show because in order to make the story of Alice into a play, he had to read through all of the books, highlight dialogue, and arrange the scenes in a way that flowed nicely. Wolfgang also considered how to make the play accessible for all participants, working to ensure that the play had roles to suit actors of different experience levels.
Black Box Theatre Company is a nonprofit organization that believes in teaching character to build character. For more information, visit the website at blackboxtheatreco.com.
