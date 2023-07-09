The Boone County 4-H Fair Board amped up the family fun for this year’s fair, July 15-21.
Entertainment will feature the return of the demolition derby after a years’ long absence, and a first-ever monster truck show.
“We wanted to bring in something different that hadn’t been there before,” Board President Holly King said. “We felt it will be of high interest to families and especially to children.”
Admission to the fairgrounds is free, but there are fees for some activities, like monster truck rides and entertainment at the North Track. But there will also be plenty of free entertainment, including the Lebanon Community Band, Talent Factory dancers, and the Dan Burnell Band.
Instead of one family day, as in years past, the fair will feature daily family activities. The change came after the board received feedback asking for more family activities on more days, King said.
Some of the activities aimed at families will include monster truck rides for a second year, pony rides, hay rides, laser tag, hot air balloon rides, a super-hero meet-and-greet, a hay mountain to climb, and miniature golf.
Plus, a team of chainsaw wood carvers from Bear Hollow will do four shows per day, carving unique pieces. And the pieces will be sold at auction. Proceeds will benefit Boone County 4-H.
4-H projects move
Feedback also prompted the board to move the Boone County 4-H projects to the Boone County Cooperative Advantage Building across from the Witham Pavilion. The Advantage building formerly held commercial vendors, who have largely reserved space outdoors this year.
4-H projects for decades shared the Community Building with the Boone County Extension Homemakers Open Show, which meant 4-H projects had to move out mid-week so homemakers’ projects could move in. And families didn’t feel they got enough time to view the 4-H projects in between their jobs and their own 4-H show schedules. 4-Hers sometimes work for months on their projects, such as refinishing furniture or building models to scale.
The open show will run on its normal schedule, beginning at 9 a.m. July 20. Entry of flowers and vegetables, jellies and jams, cookies and cakes, photography, paintings, quilts, and more is open to the public, not just extension homemakers.
The separation of the open and 4-H shows allows families more chances to view the 4-H projects and gives both shows easier set-up, tear-down, and judging schedules.
The animals
4-Hers are usually happy to share information about their projects and livestock: rabbits, llamas, horses, cattle, goats, sheep, hogs, and more, with visitors. They’ll talk about their 4-H experiences and invite others to join the club.
But don’t pet their animals without asking first. Some may bite. But mostly, 4-Hers spend hours bathing and grooming their animals before their turn in the arena. Cattle grooming is especially intense. But even the sheep and goats get last-minute trims, and the chickens get baths.
The experience is intense for the animals and the 4-Hers, who must keep their animal show ready until after the competition. Petting may ruffle the wrong feathers.
Unique programs
Boone County is one of only three Hoosier counties to offer a lease program for children who live in urban or other areas where they cannot raise livestock, but who want to work with and show animals in the arena.
Llamas and heifers may be leased. Diary heifers stay at their farms, and the kids come from town a couple of days a week leading up to the fair to train, groom and make friends with them.
Meat goat project leaders recently added a program that lets children buy a goat for significantly less than market value. And the child may then sell the goat for above market value during the Thursday livestock auction at the fair.
Shows to catch
The rabbit costume contest begins at 6 p.m. July 15 in the Boone REMC Hall. 4-Hers and their rabbits dress in complementary garb, such as a rabbit dressed as a hunter and the 4-Her dressed as a deer, or a robber 4-Her with a police officer rabbit.
Some of the rabbits refuse to cooperate every year and bolt down the judging table into another contestant’s scene, and a 4-Her dressed as a scarecrow or something similar has to chase down his or her rabbit. It gets pretty comical, but the costume show is a way for 4-Hers with rabbits that are not as competitive in the regular arena to shine in another way.
Dog, cat, and llama projects also have competitions in which the animals’ enclosures are decorated and the animals and owners dressing in coordinated costumes.
Find fair and pre-fair schedules online at: https://www.boonecounty4h.org/fair?_ga=2.263 3464.914411774.1688585410-68524259.1688585410.
