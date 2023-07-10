Saturday is opening day of the Boone County 4-H Fair, and this year’s schedule is jam packed with family fun for the entire community.
There’s no need to be a 4-Her to join in. A fair fun run kicks off the day at 8:30 a.m., and the flag raising and opening ceremonies will follow.
Volunteers will build a wall for Habitat for Humanity of Boone County. Those who want to help should bring a hammer.
There will be a hay mountain to climb and straw maze to explore. The Boone County Antique Tractor Club will display and demonstrate all sorts of antique tractors an machinery.
The Boone County Master Gardeners will sell plants from 2-5 p.m. and give an educational talk on Indiana’s native and invasive species at 3 p.m.
Animal lovers may pet and learn about young farm animals at Young McDonald’s Farm. There are usually a calf, lamb, and poultry among other animals there.
Plus, the 4-H horse and pony Western show will take place in the horse arena. Beef, sheep, goats, and rabbits will be on site, and the rabbit costume contest will be at 6 p.m.
The demolition derby returns for the first time in years at 6 p.m. on the North Track, and the Dan Burnell Band will provide free entertainment from 6:30-9 p.m. Burnell is a Danville native with Boone County ties. He’s often found playing in Nashville, Tenn., and is best known for his song “Honkey Tonk Bound,” for which there is a video.
There will be an antique tractor parade and and hay rides for $1 beginning at 6 p.m.
Admission and parking are always free, but there are fees for some entertainment and vendors.
Find the complete schedule online at https://www.reporter.net/news/local_news/boone-county-4-h-fair-schedule/article_fe0aa686-1c04-11ee-aed9-1fe66085b171.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.