FRIDAY, JULY 14
5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Enter Meat Goats, Utility Goats (weigh in as they come in) – Centennial Hall North
5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Enter Sheep (weigh in as they come in) – Centennial Hall South
6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Enter Rabbits – Boone REMC Hall – Use South Barn Entrance
6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Horse and Pony check in.
6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Enter 4-H Beef and Feeder Calf – State Bank Cattle Barn – Use East Entrance
SATURDAY, JULY 15
7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. – Enter 4-H Horse & Pony – Use North Entrance
8:00 a.m. – Registration of 4-H Fair Fun Run – Meet at Boone REMC Center Circle
8:30 a.m. – START of 4-H Fair Fun Run
8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Antique Tractors & Machinery Exhibit on display
9:00 a.m. – 4-H Rabbit Show – Boone REMC Hall
9:00 a.m. – 4-H Horse & Pony Western Show – Horse Arena
9:00 a.m. – Weigh Beef followed by 4-H Feeder Calves
9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – Habitat Wall Build-South side of Boone REMC Circle
9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Hay Mountain – Come climb the Mountain! & Straw Maze – Boone REMC Center Circle
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Spinning Tractor Tires – Antique Tractor Tent w/Fergie
10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Young McDonald’s Farm Open
10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Putt Putt Golf-Plunkett Show Arena-check out putter & ball at Young McDonald’s Farm
Following Fun Run – Flag Raising & Opening Ceremonies – Boone REMC Center Circle
After Opening Ceremony – Non-animal 4-H Projects on Displays Open – Boone Cooperative Advantage Building
10:00 a.m. – 4-H Utility Goat Show – Centennial Hall South Arena
1:00 p.m. – Open Beef Show Entries Due
2:00 p.m. – Open Beef Show – Plunkett Show Arena
1:00 p.m. – Public 4-H Fashion Revue – Witham Health Services Pavilion
2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Master Gardeners Plant Sale – Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building- Dining Room
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Master Gardener Education Program – Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building- Dining Room. Topic: Indiana Native & Invasive Plants
3:00 p.m. – dusk – Monster Truck Rides – North Track Area
6:00 p.m. – Rabbit Costume Contest – Boone REMC Hall
6:30p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Free Entertainment-The Dan Burnell Band-Family Pavilion
6:00 p.m. – Demolition Derby- North Track
6:00 p.m. – Antique Tractor Parade
6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – $1 Hay Rides – pickup south lot
7:30 p.m. – Non-animal 4-H Projects on Display Closes-Boone Cooperative Advantage Building
Release Horse & Pony 30 min. after the conclusion of the show OR 10:00 p.m., whichever comes first
DEADLINE TO ENTER RABBITS IN THE AUCTION IS ONE HOUR AFTER THE RABBIT SHOW ENDS.
SUNDAY, JULY 16
6:00 a.m. -10:00 a.m. – Enter 4-H Swine – North Salem State Bank- Swine Barn
7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. – Enter 4-H Horse & Pony – Use North Entrance
8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Antique Tractors & Machinery Exhibit on display
9:00 a.m. – 4-H Horse & Pony English & Contesting Show – Horse Arena
9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Hay Mountain – Come climb the Mountain try your luck at the Straw Maze – Boone REMC Center Circle
8:45 a.m. – 4-H Rabbit Breed I.D. and Ambassador check-in – Boone REMC Hall
4 shows daily – Bear Hollow Wood Carving-Location TBD
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. – 4-H Rabbit Breed I.D. and Ambassador – Boone REMC Hall
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Little Farm Hands “Hand imprints” – Antique Tractor Tent w/Fergie
10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Young McDonald’s Farm Open
10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Putt Putt Golf – Plunkett Show Arena – check out putter and ball at Young McDonald’s Farm
10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Master Gardeners Plant Sale – Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building – Dining Room
11:00 a.m-12:00 p.m. – Master Gardener Education Program – Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building – Dining Room. Topic: Pollinators in the Garden
12:00 p.m. – 4-H Feeder Calf Show – Witham Health Services Pavilion
12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Non-animal 4-H Projects on Display – Boone Cooperative Advantage Building
12:30 p.m. – Mini 4-H Utility Goat Check-in – Centennial Hall South Arena
12:30 p.m. – Open Utility Goat Show Check-in – Centennial Hall South Arena
1:00 p.m. – Open Utility Goat Show (will begin with Mini 4-H Classes) – Centennial Hall South Arena
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Family Games hosted by Hunter Smith-Family Shelter
2:00 p.m. – 4-H Communications Judging – Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building – Dining Room
2:00 p.m. – 4-H Beef Show – Witham Health Services Pavilion
2:00p.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Laser Tag-Southeast of Boone REMC Circle
2:30 p.m. – 3:30p.m. – Hoedown Express Cloggers – Family Pavilion
3:00 p.m. – DECLARED WEIGHT TICKETS DUE for 4-H Swine (except purebred gilts returning home)
3:00 – 6:00 p.m. – Touch A Truck-South of Boone REMC Center Circle
3:00 p.m. – dusk – Monster Truck Rides – North Track Area
5:00 p.m. – Street Legal & ATV Mud Bog – North Track
5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Free Entertainment – Terry Lee Ridley & his Million Dollar Band – Family Pavilion
6:00 p.m. – Antique Tractor Parade
6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – $1 Hay Rides – pickup south lot
7:00 p.m. – Utility Goats Released
8:00 p.m. – Cat Show Setup – Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building – Auditorium
Release Beef & Feeder Calves 30 minutes after 4-H Beef Show
Release Horse & Pony 30 min. after the conclusion of the show or 10:00 p.m., whichever comes first.
DEADLINE TO ENTER BEEF IN THE AUCTION IS ONE HOUR AFTER THE BEEF SHOW ENDS.
MONDAY, JULY 17
8:00 a.m. – 4-H Meat Goat Show Witham Health Services Pavilion
8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Antique Tractors & Machinery Exhibit on display
8:00 a.m. – Enter 4-H Cats – Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building – Auditorium
9:00 a.m. – 4-H Cat Show – Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building – Auditorium
4 shows daily – Bear Hollow Wood Carving – Location TBD
9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Hay Mountain – Come Climb the Mountain and try your luck in the Straw Maze – Boone REMC Center Circle
10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Non-animal 4-H Projects on Display-Boone Cooperative Advantage Building
9:00 a.m. – Rabbit Agility – Boone REMC Hall
9:00 a.m. – Beef stalls and tack cleaned out
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Build a Wood Tractor – Antique Tractor Tent w/Fergie
10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Young McDonald’s Farm Open
10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Putt Putt Golf – Plunkett Ag Show Arena – check out putter and ball at Young McDonald’s Farm
10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Master Gardeners Plant Sale – Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building – Dining Room
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. – Enter 4-H Horse and Pony
11:00 a.m. – 4-H Horse & Pony Fun Match
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Master Gardener Education Program – Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building – Dining Room. Topic: Rainscaping
11:30 a.m. – Mini 4-H Rabbit Show Check-in – Boone REMC Hall
12:00 p.m. – 4-H Sheep Show – Witham Health Services Pavilion
12:00 p.m. – Mini 4-H Rabbit Show- Boone REMC Hall
12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Dairy stall set-up – State Bank Cattle Barn
2:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Laser Tag-Southeast of Boone REMC Circle
3:00 p.m. – dusk – Monster Truck Rides – North Track Area
4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Release Rabbits and tear down
4:00 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Enter Dairy Goats (weigh in as they come in)
5:00 p.m. – 4-H Horse & Pony Parade of Champions & Versatility – Horse Arena
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Boilermaker Special Rides
5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Enter 4-H Dairy Animals – State Bank Cattle Barn
7:00 p.m. – 4-H Poultry Setup – Boone REMC Hall
6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Free Entertainment – Community Band directed by Barb Springer – Family Pavilion
Release Sheep 30 minutes after the show if not in open show or auction
Release Meat Goats 30 minutes after the show if not in open show or auction
Release Horse & Pony 30 minutes after the conclusion of the show or 10:00 p.m., whichever comes first
DEADLINE TO ENTER MEAT GOATS IN THE AUCTION IS ONE HOUR AFTER THE MEAT GOAT SHOW ENDS.
DEADLINE TO ENTER SHEEP IN THE AUCTION IS ONE HOUR AFTER THE SHEEP SHOW ENDS.
TUESDAY JULY 18
8:00 a.m. – Enter 4-H Poultry (weigh meat birds during this time) – Boone REMC Hall
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building closed for Extension Homemakers Open Show set up
8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Antique Tractors & Machinery Exhibit on display
9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Hay Mountain – Come climb the Mountainand try your luck in the Straw Maze – Boone REMC Center Circle
9:00 a.m. – 4-H Swine Show – Witham Health Services Pavilion
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. – Ag Safety Day – Boone REMC Center Circle
4 shows daily – Bear Hollow Wood Carving – Location TBD
10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Non-animal 4-H Projects on Display – Boone Cooperative Advantage Building
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Build a Wood Barn – Antique Tractor Tent w/Fergie
10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Young McDonald’s Farm Open
10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Putt Putt Golf – Plunkett Ag Show Arena – check out putter and ball at Young McDonald’s Farm
10:00 a.m. – Noon – 4-H Robotics Demonstration – Plunkett Show Arena
2:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Laser Tag-Southeast of Boone REMC Circle
3:00 p.m. – dusk – Monster Truck Rides – North Track Area
4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Enter Boone County Extension Homemakers Open Show Exhibits – Boone County Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building
4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – 4-H Projects that are being entered into the Extension Homemakers Open Show will be released to enter in Open Show
5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Enter 4-H Llama/Alpaca – Horse Barn
5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Free Entertainment – The Black Box Theater Performance – Family Pavilion
6:00 p.m. – Antique Tractor Parade
6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – $1 Hay Rides – pickup south lot
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Pony Rides – Boone REMC Center Circle
5:00p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Full Throttle Monster Trucks-Pit Party-North Track
7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Monster Truck Show-North Track
6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Free Entertainment- Talent Factory Dancers – Family Pavilion
Release non-auction and open show Swine after the Market Truck Loaded.
Market out hogs loaded and released after show by project leader instructions.
DEADLINE TO ENTER SWINE IN THE AUCTION IS 6:00 p.m. TONIGHT
WEDNESDAY, JULY 19
8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – 4-H Dairy Goat Show – Witham Health Services Pavilion
8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Boone County Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building closed for judging
8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Antique Tractors & Machinery Exhibit on display
9:00 a.m. – 4-H Poultry Show – Boone REMC Hall
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. – Enter Boone County Extension Homemakers Open Show Exhibits – Farm Bureau Community Building
9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Hay Mountain – Come climb the Mountain and try your luck in the Straw Maze – Boone REMC Center Circle
10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Non-animal 4-H Projects on Displays – Boone Cooperative Advantage Building
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Farm Stencil Pictures- Antique Tractor Tent w/Fergie
10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Young McDonald’s Farm Open
10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Putt Putt Golf-Plunkett Show Arena – check out putter and ball at Young McDonald’s Farm
10:30 a.m. – Mini 4-H Check-In Sheep – Centennial Hall South
11:00 a.m. – Open Meat Goat & Sheep Show (with Mini 4-H Sheep Classes) – Centennial Hall South Arena
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Superhero Meet & Greet – Boone REMC Center Circle
12:00 p.m. – Enter Open Hogs
2:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Laser Tag – Southeast of Boone REMC Circle
2:30 p.m. – Mini 4-H Swine check-in – Family Pavilion
3:00 p.m. – All Goats need to be out of the Centennial Hall North
3:00 p.m. – Open Market Hog Show (will begin with Mini 4-H Classes) – Plunkett Show Arena
3:00 p.m. – dusk – Monster Truck Rides – North Track Area
5:30 p.m. – Dairy-Old Timers/Youth Dairy/ Showmanship – Witham Health Services Pavilion
6:00 p.m. – 4-H Dairy Show – Witham Health Services Pavilion
6:00 p.m. – Boone County Extension Homemakers Open Show Fresh Baked Foods Auction – Dining Room
6:00 p.m. – Antique Tractor Parade
6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – $1 Hay Rides – pickup south lot
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Pony Rides-Boone REMC Center Circle
6:30 p.m. – 4-H Dog Set-Up – Centennial Hall North
6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Extension Homemakers Open Show – Farm Bureau Community Building Open
7:30 p.m. – Hot Air Balloon Rides – TBD location – Sponsored by City of Lebanon
Release Open Meat Goat & Sheep 30 minutes after show if not in auction
All Auction and Supreme Dairy and Meat Goats will move to Centennial Hall South
Lactating Dairy Cows released 30 minutes after the show
DEADLINE TO ENTER DAIRY GOATS IN THE AUCTION IS ONE HOUR AFTER THE DAIRY GOAT SHOW ENDS.
DEADLINE TO ENTER POULTRY IN THE AUCTION IS ONE HOUR AFTER THE POULTRY SHOW ENDS.
THURSDAY, JULY 20
8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Antique Tractors & Machinery Exhibit on display
8:30 a.m. – 4-H Llama/Alpaca Exhibitors Meeting – Centennial Hall South Arena
9:00 a.m. – 4-H Llama/Alpaca Show – Centennial Hall South Arena
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. – Woodlands/Forestry Workshop by Soil & Water Conservation District- Starts at the Annex
9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Hay Mountain – Come climb the Mountain and try your luck in the Straw Maze – Boone REMC Center Circle
9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. – Enter Creative Cookery – Boone County Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building – Dining Room
9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Extension Homemakers Open Show – Farm Bureau Community Building Open
10:00 a.m. – Homemade Ice Cream made by the Antique Tractor Club & Blacksmith
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Non-animal 4-H Projects on display – Boone Cooperative Advantage Building
10:00 a.m. – Release Poultry and tear down
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Farm puzzles and coloring books “Tractor Day” – Antique Tractor Tent w/Fergie
10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Young McDonald’s Farm Open
10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Putt Putt Golf – Plunkett Show Arena – check out putter and ball at Young McDonald’s Farm
10:00 a.m. – Extension Homemakers Creative Cookery Open Judging – Boone County Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building Dining Room (Following judging, samples will be served)
11:30 a.m. – Cornbread and Beans Meal – Serving in the Antique Tractor Tent
12:00 p.m. – Kiwanis Luncheon – Beehive
2:00 p.m. – Tallest Corn Stalk Contest – Boone REMC Center Circle
2:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Laser Tag-Southeast of Boone REMC Circle
3:00 p.m. – dusk – Monster Truck Rides – North Track Area
3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – 4-H Dog Benching – Centennial Hall North
3:15 p.m. – 4-H Dog Kennel Decoration Contest – Centennial Hall North
3:30 p.m. – 4-H Dog Registration for Showmanship – Centennial Hall North
3:30 p.m. – 4-H Aquatic Science released- Boone Cooperative Advantage Building
3:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Blood Mobile by Center 4-H Clovers – Next to the Witham Health Services Pavilion
4:00 p.m. – 4-H Dog Showmanship Judging – Centennial Hall North
4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Non-Animal Project Check Out – Boone Cooperative Advantage Building
5:00 p.m. – 4-H Herdsmanship Awards- Witham Health Services Pavilion
5:30 p.m. – 4-H Livestock Auction – Witham Health Services Pavilion
6:00 p.m. – 4-H Dog Registration for Rally – Centennial Hall North
6:00 p.m. – Boone Cooperative Advantage Building Clean Up
6:00 p.m. – Antique Tractor Parade
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Enter Open Show Dairy Cattle – State Bank Cattle Barn
6:30 p.m. – 4-H Dog Rally Judging – Centennial Hall North
8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Foam Party
FRIDAY, JULY 21
7:00 a.m. – Enter Open Show Dairy Cattle – State Bank Cattle Barn
8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Antique Tractors & Machinery Exhibit on display
8:30 a.m. – Mini 4-H Llama/Alpaca check-in – Centennial Hall South Arena
9:00 a.m. – Open Llama/Alpaca Show (will begin with Mini 4-H Classes) – Centennial Hall South Arena
9:00 a.m. – Open Dairy Show – Witham Health Services Pavilion
9:00 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. – Extension Homemakers Open Show-Farm Bureau Community Building Open
9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Hay Mountain – Come climb the Mountain and try your luck in the Straw Maze – Boone REMC Center Circle
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. – Boone County Food Pantry Coalition Meeting – Annex
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Paper Folding Barns and Farm Animals – Antique Tractor Tent w/Fergie
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Queen’s Tea Party – Boone County Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building
3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – 4-H Dog Benching – Centennial Hall North
3:00 p.m. – dusk – Monster Truck Rides – North Track Area
3:30 p.m. – 4-H Achievement Program Reception – Boone Cooperative Advantage Building
4:00 p.m. – 4-H Achievement Program – Boone Cooperative Advantage Building
4:00 p.m. – 4-H Dog Trick Contest
4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Open Show Exhibit Check Out – Farm Bureau Community Building
5:00 p.m. – Registration for Pedal Tractor Pull – Plunkett Show Arena
5:30 p.m. – Boone County Extension Homemakers Open Show Sweepstakes Winners Pictures
5:30 p.m. – Parade of Champions – Witham Health Services Pavilion
6:00 p.m. – Supreme Showmanship – Witham Health Services Pavilion (or following Parade of Champions)
6:00 p.m. – Pedal Tractor Pull -Plunkett Show Arena
6:30 p.m. – 4-H Dog Costume Contest – Centennial Hall North
7:30 p.m. – 2023 10 Year Member Recognition & 4-H Scholarship Presentation – during Supreme Showmanship intermission
8:00 p.m. – 10:00p.m. – Foam Party
8:00 p.m. – 4-H Dog clean up and tear down – Centennial Hall North
8:30 p.m. – 4-H Dog Final Award Presentation – Centennial Hall North
9:00 p.m. – Release Llamas
Release Dairy 30 minutes after Open Show
SATURDAY, JULY 22
9:00 a.m. – 4-H Fair Clean Up
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. – Fair trophy pick up – Witham Health Services Pavilion
3:00 p.m. – dusk – Monster Truck Rides – North Track Area
5:00 p.m. – Outlaw Mud Bog – North Track
