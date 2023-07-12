The Boone County 4-H Hall of Fame grew by six members this year. But the six came in married pairs: Bill and Sherry Emmert, Gary and Deirdre Hayes, and Tom and Kerry Dull.
Hall of fame inductees are selfless in their work with 4-H, have dedicated at least 20 years of volunteer service, are outstanding citizens, and demonstrate leadership characteristics. And they are chosen by their peers on the 4-H board of directors.
Board President Holly King introduced this year’s inductees on the stage for the Miss Boone County pageant while the judges deliberated on Saturday.
Emmert
Bill and Sherry Emmert are well known for solving problems, King said.
He’s been a member of the Advance Fire Department and drove a bus for the Western Boone Community School Corporation. And he has cooked pork for the Advance Labor Day celebration.
Their three children were active in Boone County 4-H. They raised and sold Hampshire pigs and had one of the oldest registered herds.
Bill and Sherry have worked with Boone County Pork Producers and the 4-H swine project for more than 50 years, including 10 as project leaders. Bill built pig pens at one time and acquired the current ones. He was once superintendent of the barns at the fairgrounds.
As project leaders, the pair brought their own pigs to workshops for 4-Hers to learn with them. They started the pee wee pig show. And Bill was among several men who put together the Hoosier Classic Open Show with financial support of the Pork Producers.
Hayes
Gary and Deirdre Hayes’ children Isaac and Zoey were both Boone County 10-year 4-H members.
Gary retired after more than 39 years as a UPS diesel mechanic, has been a volunteer firefighter and volunteers to maintain Perry Township Fire trucks. He’s also a member of the Perry Township Board of Directors.
Gary and Deirdre were club leaders for Perry Township and responsible for mowing two township cemeteries. They donated their mowing earnings to the 4-H club.
He was a dairy goat leader for five years with her help. He was instrumental in rebuilding the small engine project and judged small engines for the Indiana State Fair and other county fairs. He is a past Boone County Fair Board President and 4-H Council President.
He was also known for carrying around a small notebook to log suggestions for improvements during the fair.
Deirdre was the Community Building director for many years and showed great compassion and care for 4-Hers, King said.
“Gary and Deirdre were always good to work with and passionate about making the best better without wanting any credit,” King said.
Dull
Tom and Kerry Dull were both 10-year 4-H members and met in 1980 while in Washington, D.C., at an International 4-H Youth Exchange orientation before a four-month trip to the Netherlands.
Their children, Erin and Lucas, are also 10-year 4-H members, and, along with Lucas’ wife, Dana, are part of the family business, Dull’s Tree Farm and Pumpkin Patch, in Thorntown.
Tom was for years an auctioneer for the 4-H livestock and extension homemakers’ baked goods auctions. He emceed the Miss Boone County pageant more than 20 years, while Kerry helped run the show behind the pageant curtains.
She was treasurer for the fair and 4-H programs for a number of year and organized and taught classes for the Extension Learning Network Program.
Tom learned how to build a log cabin while working at the Pioneer Village at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, a position he attained through 4-H connections on Purdue’s campus. And he used that skill to salvage and reassemble two log cabins on their farm.
