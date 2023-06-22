Anita Gordon looked to Vincent van Gogh for inspiration in designing her Camp Street mural.
Gordon loves color and chose a van-Gogh-like palette for the mural that will cover the railroad underpass at Camp and Hoy streets in Lebanon. She hopes it will inspire and entertain Harney Elementary School pupils who walk through the underpass daily on their way to and from school.
“We try to pack as many colors into one square foot as we can,” she said. There are also some hidden tiger paws and symbols for children to find.
The City of Lebanon and Gordon invited the community to come paint Saturday. Volunteers got to take home the brush they used after a combined 51 hours of painting. Some of Saturday’s painters included Harney pupils, even one wearing a princess dress.
Van Gogh’s work also fits with the theme of turning something sad into something happy, Gordon said. And that applies to transforming the aging CSX Railroad bridge from something that was crumbling and often targeted with graffiti into “a beautiful work of art to enhance the livelihood of the area.”
Gordon enjoys making public art because of the interactions that occur and said she’ll usually offer an interested passerby a paint brush so they can be part of the history. Another fun aspect of the Camp Street mural, as with all public art she does, is receiving compliments and encouragement from passing motorists, Gordon said.
Gordon estimates she has about 20 hours of painting yet to go before completion.
Gordon began painting murals during college, but the Camp Street mural is her largest to date. She is a resident artist at the Sugar Creek Art Center in Thorntown and a 2020 graduate of the Herron School of Art.
Gordon paints live at locales around the county and is available for event venues and commission work. For more information, email her at paintingsbyanita@hotmail.com.
Scott Trafford of Lebanon has painted three murals on underpasses in Lebanon. The first was designed with input from the Lebanon Youth Council in 2020 and appears along the Big 4 Trial. The second, done in 2021, depicts a deep sea fantasy along Lafayette Avenue, where Harney Elementary pupils and others also travel daily. Trafford said he could imagine children riding by on the bus and writing themselves into the story.
Trafford’s third mural celebrates Lebanon and is positioned on a bridge over Ind. 32, west of downtown Lebanon.
