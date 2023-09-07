Lebanon is home to a new bakery filled with sweets, coffee and even cocktails. Nestled near the downtown square and open since July, the Boone County Cake Co. specializes in small batch baking.
Stephanie and Jon Kim, co-owners of the business, began working toward the bakery in 2016 after Stephanie made a cake for her mother’s 60th birthday. Jon said that was the first big and ornately decorated cake she had made.
“And then from there she [Stephanie] really enjoyed the process,” Jon said. “She comes from a very artistic family and it's been a really fun, enjoyable way for her to express that through that medium.”
People started seeing more of what Stephanie had made and asked her to make baked goods for their occasions. In 2018, she entered one of her creations in the Indiana State Fair open show and received best in show for decoration and the special occasion categories. Jon said that gave Stephanie more confidence and showed her what others had been telling her for years - that she could do this.
Stephanie had taught school for 11 years, teaching higher level Spanish and transitioning into English as a Second Language (ESL) classes. She said loved teaching but COVID-19 had changed the classroom. She said that gave them an opportunity to step back and look at where they wanted to go in the future.
Around that time, they began looking for properties and settled on their Lebanon location.
“It just checked all the boxes,” Stephanie said. “It was close to our friends and family. It’s large enough for us to do what we wanted to do. We've renovated now a couple of homes and we really love making spaces our own and this was [a] prime opportunity for that.”
Support from residents and local organizations is greatly appreciated, as well.
“That really goes a long way, especially when we’ve been putting in the amount of work that we have to try and get to where it is now and start looking toward the future,” Jon said. “We definitely feel very grateful to have that kind of support, not only now but going into the future.”
Boone County Cake Co. offers many treats, including cakes by the slice, French macarons, cheesecakes, pastries and pies. Stephanie's aunt comes in two days a week to help with the fruit pies. Going forward, she said they'd like to get back into custom cakes.
“I’ve done weddings and anniversaries and birthdays in the past and I really enjoy somebody being able to say ‘Hey, we’ve got this plan, here’s the theme or here’s the color palette’ and just being able to communicate and go back and forth and create something that is going to match what they’re wanting to do,” Stephanie said. “So we’re really excited to be able to offer that here soon.”
Also available at the bakery are cocktails and Stephanie said that joins her interests with that of her husband. She said she does the baking and decorating, while he specializes in the cocktail making. Jon said that's how their family gatherings tend to end - with a slice of pie or cake and him making a drink to go along with it.
“ … There were definitely times we thought, ‘Man, it’d be nice to go somewhere and do something like that,’” Jon said. “Like maybe as a before or after dinner stop to get a quick bite and grab a drink that’s paired alongside that.”
The bakery also partners with several other local businesses, such as Julian Coffee Roasters that provides their coffee and makes a custom blend for Boone County Cake Co.
“We wanted to make sure we partnered with somebody local for that and we’ve actually created a custom blend made exclusively for the bakery and there’s another one that we’ve had rebranded for us,” Jon said. “They have been great to work with as well.”
Earrings made by Terri Gavin of Woodhaven Art, Stephanie’s high school art teacher, are also sold at the bakery. All of the mugs in the bakery are handmade by Kalie Holdren of Indianapolis.
Supporting local business extends to the furniture and signage used in the bakery, with the tables and bar tops being made by local artists and the signs being from RCP Machining on State Road 39.
Their first full month of business has been very encouraging, Jon said. They're hoping to grow their team and bring another person on to the team.
The Kims said they hope to do “Cake and Cocktail” nights, starting off small and then scaling those events later. They also hope to add a patio so they can welcome customers to bring their pets since the bakery does offer PupCakes.
The kindness, support and warm welcomes from people has been incredibly encouraging to the business and made them feel welcomed by the community.
Boone County Cake Co. is at 222 E. Main St., Lebanon, and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit the website at boonecountycake.com and follow them on Instagram and Facebook.
