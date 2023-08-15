Saturday’s 16th annual Battle of the BBQ fundraiser for the Boone County Cancer Society broke a record.
The 16th annual barbeque raised $99,800. “That’s a major record,” event founder and cancer survivor Kathy Flanary said. Last year’s earnings were also a record at $89,000.
Michael Kolanowski was the best overall BBQ winner among 30 competitors.
Other winners are Sweet – Whitestown Cure for its sweet BBQ, Nick Threlkeld for rub, New Hope Christian Church for hot/spicy, and Lebanon Christian Church for brisket.
There were about 40 items in the silent auction, and Mary Ping won the raffle for a golf cart, Cancer Society Director Joy Kaylor said.
Visitors pay $10 and get a pulled pork sandwich meal, or sample the barbecue from all the teams. Churches and other organizations serve drinks or sell additional food, and all proceeds go to the local cancer society.
Diners ate together under tents, or at picnic tables in front of the band stand while the rock-n-roll band Saucy Dogs played. Some families picnicked on the lawn in Lebanon’s Memorial Park.
The barbecue contest and community dining event is the main fundraiser for the Boone County Cancer Society. The BCCS gets no support from the American Cancer Society or any outside agency, Flanary said.
The BCCS is supported solely by local donations and, in turn, supports Boone County cancer patients. There are 100 active clients at present, and each will receive support of up to $2,000 for medical bills, medical travel expenses, household expenses, prescriptions, or whatever they need, Flanary said.
“People think we’re just for the indigent, and we’re not,” Flanary said. Every cancer patient who lives in Boone County is eligible for the BCCS’s help and support.
For more information, visit the Facebook pages at https://www.facebook.com/realboonecountycancersociety and boonecounty cancersociety.org.
