This year’s Boone County Fourth of July festivities have it all – from food to fun for the whole family – in Lebanon’s Memorial Park.
Tri Kappa served supper and ice cream Wednesday, and adults and pre-teens completed in the Anything Goes contests.
Plus, the carnival by Hueseman Amusements Co., of Frankfort, started and will continue through July 4.
Rain and strong winds delayed some activities. For more coverage, see the July 4 edition of The Lebanon Reporter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.