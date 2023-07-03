Despite inclement weather interrupting some of this year’s Boone County 4th of July festivities, the community was not disappointed in the activities planned and carried out by the 4th of July Committee members.
Food, music, light-hearted competitions, a carnival and more provided fun for residents and visitors of all ages.
Many activities that were cancelled over the past few years because of Covid, were back this year.
For more Boone County 4th of July coverage, see the July 6 edition of The Lebanon Reporter.
