Boone County Commissioners on Monday rejected a permit to allow improvements on Witt Road north of the Eli Lilly and Co. site. It was their third time to reject it.
That section of Witt Road is key to the $3.7 billion Lilly project and to improving road safety during construction, developers say.
An estimated 3,000 vehicles per day will travel to the Lilly site during peak construction, beginning next year. There is already a marked increase in construction traffic in the area, enough to have already crushed pavement on Witt Road south of the site.
A private contractor is improving the roads for the Indiana Economic Development Corp. and in early June sought permits to work on:
- Witt Road (County Road 150 West) from C.R. 450 N. to Ind. 47;
- C.R. 450 N. from Witt Road to Ind. 39;
- C.R. 375 N. from Witt Road to Ind. 39; and
- A new bypass road from C.R. 300 N. to C.R. 450 N.
Commissioners tabled a decision so they could have an evening meeting for public input and approved the permits, except for Witt Road, at their June 19 meeting.
Congestion and safety
Developers want to make Witt Road North robust first and funnel most of the unprecedented construction traffic from Interstate 65 and Ind. 47 south on Witt Road and on to the site.
That would reduce strain and wear on the already congested arteries of County Road 300 N., Ind. 39, and U.S. 52. It would also keep heavy trucks and equipment off of County Roads 450 and 375 N.
Another 3,000 vehicles per day on the already busy arteries could delay emergency service provider response times, Boone County Sheriff Tony Harris told commissioners.
Looking at the cost
But traffic studies showed that of the four roads for which permits were sought, Witt Road north of Eli Lilly is the only one that will get close to its lazy pre-Lilly traffic count after construction. The others will experience significant long-term increases.
The IEDC estimates it will spend at least $15 million to improve the four roads for which permits were sought. Of that $15 million, Commissioner Tim Buyer estimates $5 million alone would be spent to improve Witt Road from Lilly to Ind. 47.
Beyer advocates spending taxpayer money more wisely.
“Their own traffic analysis shows that’s (construction access) the only reason they’re building it,” Beyer said.
He would prefer to have County Roads 375 and 450 N. improved and route construction traffic from Ind. 39 and westward on them to Witt Road.
Commissioner Jeff Wolfe said safety would be greater if construction traffic is routed on the normally slow Witt Road north of the site and directed away from Ind. 39, Ind. 47, and U.S. 52. Witt Road improvements are part of a bigger plan, he said.
Wolfe was ready to approve the application Monday because of that and because the applicant has met all of the conditions required by the permitting process.
Pure Development had been planning on a June start date for Witt Road. An attorney for the IEDC asked commissioners to cite a portion of the law they referred to in deciding not to allow the permit if they voted it down. But commissioners did not, and the commissioners’ attorney, Robert Clutter, declined comment on the topic after the meeting.
Commissioner Don Lawson spent time with Lilly officials over the weekend and said he wants to find a way for the pharmaceutical giant and county to “meet in the middle.” He said there are still “other possibilities” available, and the county shouldn’t be “in a huge hurry.”
Commissioners denied the permit and tabled it until their next meeting at 9 a.m. July 17 in the Boone County Annex Building in Lebanon.
They did pass the portion of the permit that allows a legal drain. But the drain will have to be redesigned if it is not part of the road improvements, Michael Watts, Pure Development senior development manager, said. And it’s still unclear if the Witt Road improvements will get the go ahead July 17, or if the drain should be redesigned.
Project background
The IEDC is developing LEAP Lebanon, for which Lilly is the anchor tenant. Lilly is building a pharmaceutical manufacturing campus. No others have been named to date, although the state is courting a computer chip manufacturer, among other high-tech companies.
LEAP stands for limitless exploration advanced pace. The district is known informally as a hard-tech corridor. The district is the largest economic development in the state’s history.
