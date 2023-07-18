Boone County Commissioners on Monday approved a permit to allow improvements on Witt Road north of the Eli Lilly and Co. site, but they hamstrung the developer until their demands are met.
The measure passed by a 2-1 vote.
Three times previously, commissioners rejected the road project developers say is key to the $3.7 billion Lilly project and to improving road safety during the pharmaceutical complex construction.
Commissioners on July 3 approved only the part of the permit pertaining to a legal drain that would have to be redesigned if they don’t also approve improvements to the road and a bridge along it, Michael Watts, Pure Development senior development manager, said at the time.
On Monday Watts said the bridge needed immediate approval so materials could be ordered to ensure work is completed this year. Commissioners gave conditional approval for the entire permit but stipulated they will allow work only in phases. And only the bridge and 1,300 feet (County Road 450 North to C.R. 525 N.) of road connecting to it may be improved at present.
The rest of the Witt Road project is contingent on a meeting with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, county leaders, affected property owners, Eli Lilly representatives, and maybe state legislators.
An attorney for the IEDC promised commissioners the state would put forth its best effort to resolve any remaining property owner concerns about Witt Road. He also promised to work toward a memorandum of understanding with commissioners regarding the LEAP Lebanon District in general.
The IEDC is developing LEAP, for which Lilly is the anchor tenant. No other tenants have been named to date, although the state is courting a computer chip manufacturer, among other high-tech companies.
LEAP stands for Limitless Exploration Advanced Pace. The district is known informally as a hard-tech corridor. LEAP is the largest economic development in state history and Lilly is the largest economic investment in state history.
Pure Development, hired by the Indiana Economic Development Corp., had planned a June start date for Witt Road north of the site. Witt Road is among three the state will improve and one new road it will build adjacent to the site. The other three projects were approved in June.
Witt was to be made robust first and most of the unprecedented construction traffic that is expected would be funneled from Interstate 65 and Ind. 47 south onto Witt and on to the site.
About 3,000 construction-related vehicles per day are expected within a few months. But traffic has already ramped up at the site.
The IEDC estimates it will spend at least $15 million to improve the four roads for which permits were sought. Of that $15 million, Commissioner Tim Buyer estimates $5 million alone would be spent to improve Witt Road from Lilly to Ind. 47.
Beyer previously advocated wiser use of the money. He said Monday that after research and talking to state legislators he thought the project had merit, but he was not ready to approve it without property owners’ concerns being taken into consideration.
The promised meeting tipped him toward approval with conditions, and Commissioner Jeff Wolfe agreed. Wolfe said July 3 that the state had met conditions required for approval.
Commission President Don Lawson voted against Buyer’s motion, voicing concerns over property owners’ rights and present conditions on the road. He also wants the state to enter into an MOU with the county regarding the LEAP District. Lawson said earlier this month the county shouldn’t be in a huge hurry to meet the state’s demands.
The public meeting with the IEDC and others is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 31 in the Boone County Courthouse Annex, 310 Courthouse Square, Lebanon.
