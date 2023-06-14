Tuesday’s Boone County Council meeting opened with a tribute to Marcia Wilhoite, a councilwoman for 18 years, whose funeral was Saturday.
Wilhoite’s husband, Alan Wilhoite, her mother, Judy Cunningham, and other family members attended at the invitation of Marcia’s fellow council members and friends.
Council President Elise Nieshalla read a six-point tribute to Marcia, saying she was:
- Matriarchal – Marcia was the matriarch of her family and the council, having been involved with the county budget since 2005;
- An accounting pro: Marcia was a county budget whiz and had a vast command of it. “She knew it all,” Nieshalla said;
- Respected – She was highly respected across the board with a long list of accomplishments in community organizations and professionally;
- Continuity – She was the council’s continuity, having served five terms in office. She was the council’s institutional knowledge and able to provide historical context to most matters that arose;
- Intuitive – Marcia had thousands of layers of contextual knowledge and community connections, “and when she spoke, we all listened,” Nieshalla said; and
- Allen and her family – She was her family, and her family was her. She was dedicated to them and to the county. “Thank you for your support of her longevity on this board,” Nieshalla told her family.
The first letters of the six points spell Marcia.
Council members left their seats to hug the Wilhoite family and offer condolences and flowers after Nieshalla’s tribute. Then the Wilhoite family and all in attendance stood for a prayer offered by Councilman Aaron Williams.
The council took a quick break to regroup and returned to the agenda, only to postpone a scheduled budget meeting until the regular July meeting. Wilhoite headed the budget committee, and council members said they need time to reorganize before going into their first budget meeting for 2024.
But they did still consider a budget summary from Paige Sansone, a partner with Baker Tilley, a certified public accounting firm that consults the county.
County revenue is not expected to increase significantly through 2025 because of state legislation aimed at keeping property taxes down, Sansone said. The entire county budget for 2024 is estimated at just under $24.4 million, down from $26 million this year, a decrease of $1.6 million.
The council asked that department heads and office holders have their preliminary budgets ready for submission by the July 11 meeting.
It’s possible that a new at-large council member will have been elected by Republican caucus to replace Wilhoite by then. But no date has been set for the caucus, Republican Party Chairwoman Debbie Ottinger said Tuesday.
Juvenile court
In other business, Williams told the council he worked with Circuit Court Judge Lori Schein and her staff to reach an amicable solution to a funding request she made last month and the council tabled.
Schein asked for a pay raise effective July 1 for pauper attorneys who handle juvenile civil and criminal cases. They have not had a raise in at least 10 years, and maybe as many as 15, although every county employee received a raise this year.
Surrounding counties pay their pauper attorneys for juveniles more, and Schein fears she’ll lose some of the four she has to them.
Several council members asked for more information and said last month they are generally agreeable to the raises at budget time, but not before.
Williams said Tuesday that he and Schein reached an agreement that would take effect in January.
