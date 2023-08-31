Boone County EMS Education, in cooperation with Witham Health Services, is presenting an EMT-Basic training class that will begin on Oct. 12.
The class will be held from 6-10 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. There will also be two Saturday afternoon sessions. The final classroom session will be Saturday, March 9, 2024.
Students will be taught under the guidelines established by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Indiana State Emergency Management Agency. In addition to classroom training, students will have the opportunity to enhance their skills with patient contacts with the staff of Boone County EMS Ambulance Service and the staff of the Witham Health Services Emergency Department.
Training will consist of, but not be limited to roles and responsibilities of the EMT, anatomy and physiology, patient assessment, airway management, cardiac emergencies, response to terrorism, bleeding and shock, soft tissue injuries, emergency childbirth, geriatric and pediatric care, ambulance operations and hazardous materials.
Pre-course requirements include having a high school diploma or G.E.D. If in high school, students must be 17 years of age and eligible for graduation. Students must be 18 years of age upon completion of the EMT course.
Participants will also need to have the motor skills necessary to perform practical skills (CPR, splinting, lifting/moving patients, airway management) and the ability to give and receive verbal and written instructions.
The cost of the class is $750, which includes a textbook and clinical uniform. A $250 non-refundable deposit is due with the application.
For more information, contact Randy Schlegel by emailing to wschlegel@witham.org or by calling 765-485-8274. Applications are due by Oct. 6 and there is limited space available in the class.
