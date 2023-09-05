Progress pushed the Mendell family out of their home twice before. And it may happen again.
They and their neighbors learned Wednesday night that the Indiana Department of Transportation will build a new Interstate 65 exchange and intersection of I-65 and U.S. 52 right up against their property.
Although the Indiana Economic Development Corp. hasn’t offered to buy their land for the LEAP Lebanon Innovation District, state personnel are digging around on their 12 acres, Don and Carolyn Mendell said.
That makes them uneasy, because theirs is no ordinary home. The Mendell’s son, Mac Mendall, 44, lives with them. Mac has a rare seizure disorder and requires a wheelchair to get around. The family moved to a home just off of U.S. 52 north of County Road 300 North after enduring public projects at two separate homes they owned in Westfield.
The state claimed imminent domain for a high electrical wire project on the first home and an interstate project on the second. But the state didn’t buy the whole property, just enough so that the projects encroached on the Mendells’ privacy and peace, Carolyn said.
So the couple bought their home here in 2005 and spent five years remodeling it until they got it just right. The first floor is a barrier-free, rampless home for Mac and his service dog. Mom and dad live upstairs with their own quarters, with their own kitchen. They installed an elevator, and everything is handicap accessible, Donald said. Donald recently suffered some health setbacks himself, and the house works well for him too.
The family had asked their Realtor to find a home easily accessible to any local hospital and also to St. Vincent in Indianapolis. Now the new intersection will change the way U.S. 52 works in front of their house. INDOT held an informational community meeting last Wednesday evening at Lebanon High School and set up oversized maps to help explain the project.
The new design of U.S. 52 in front of the Mendell’s house looks like they won’t be able to turn directly left into their drive on the east side of the highway when coming from the north. It appears they will have to drive two miles out of their way and through a roundabout to access U.S. 52 north and reach their driveway.
The Mendells didn’t feel like they got a straight answer from INDOT or American Structurepoint officials Wednesday, Carolyn and their neighbors, Joe and Melissa Osborne, said. After looking at the map, the Osbornes said the road may abut their swimming pool.
The Mendells don’t want to be pushed out but fear their days in their home are numbered. Although they have not received an official offer for their property, they have received three general letters from the IEDC, which is developing LEAP Lebanon.
The letters indicated that the state has the right to do soil testing and look for artifacts, and Mac said men come onto their land and and take soil samples and poke around.
“They asked if we want any artifacts they find, and I said we do,” Carolyn said. “We’re not going to let them take artifacts from our property. We moved from Westfield to get away from all of this modernness and technology, and I guess they found us again.”
U.S. 52 from the new intersection southward will end in a cul de sac, and the current entrance ramp to the interstate there will be closed. That will leave a section of U.S. 52 in front of three homes on the Love family farms far quieter than before.
Jim and Kim Love live in one of the homes, while his brother and father occupy the others on the west side of U.S. 52.
The IEDC has tried to buy the Love farmland, Kim said, but the family won’t sell. Still, their property and the Mendell’s acreage are included in a conceptual map the IEDC is marketing that delineates the LEAP District.
Jim and Kim Love are outspoken opponents of LEAP and often appear at public meetings to challenge elected officials’ actions regarding the district and area roads.
They brought plenty of questions to last Wednesday’s presentation, but after looking at the map, Kim said, “It’s not the worst idea I’ve seen.”
Jerry and Mindy Harris live nearby, adjacent to another portion of the project, and came with their daughter, Jill Harris, to learn what it means for their property.
Jill said she believes the hard-tech LEAP district represents natural progress.
“My biggest issue with it is that they’re going to steal water from Lafayette and bring it here,” she said.
The IEDC plans to pipe millions of gallons of water from an aquifer under the Wabash River near Lafayette to the LEAP district.
Be heard
INDOT is asking for public comment and suggestions by Oct. 2 and will have another public meeting in the spring. Find an input form online at https://www.52at65.com/public-involvement, or email comments to severhart@structurepoint.com. Comments may also be mailed to American Structurepoint Inc., Attn: Sarah Everhart, 9025 River Road, Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
A final design is expected to be available by fall of 2024, and work should begin in spring of 2025.
