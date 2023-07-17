Tyler and Mandy Trent have been the project leaders for the Boone County 4-H Fair Meat Goat Show for the past three years but just like everyone else, they had to learn the ropes.
“I was in 4-H for 10 years as a kid," Mandy said. "My parents were involved in the Horse and Pony Show. [Tyler and I] got married, started a family and whether or not the kids would be involved in 4-H wasn’t a question, but when our oldest, Evan, said he wanted to do meat goats and swine, that was new.”
Evan has now been a member of 4-H for 10 years but in the beginning, there was a bit of a learning curve.
Tyler said a few years into the project, the family was coming to grips with what all that was required to be successful and other veterans of the Meat Goat Show, like J.R. Mitchell and Kedrick and Missy Miller, began serving as mentors.
“They saw that Evan was really wanting to do well and they took us under their wing,” Tyler said. “We won the State Fair three years in a row and as the kids got older, we began volunteering to help with meetings, eventually becoming project leaders.”
The facts behind meat goats might surprise some.
Brought to the United States from South Africa in the mid-'90s, the meat goat industry is in high demand and underutilized. Only two countries in the world don’t recognize goat meat as a staple at the dinner table – the United States and Canada.
“Currently, the U.S. only produces 20 percent of the goat meat we consume. The rest is shipped in from other countries,” Tyler said. “The price per pound is exceptional to other meat. We can get $2 to $4 per pound.”
Goats are simply the economical choice in most parts of the world.
“There’s a reason why the U.S. has cowboys,” Tyler said. “We have the plains and lots of pasture areas. Goats are good for smaller, hobby farms because all you need is a 40x40 fenced-in area. It’s become popular among kids who don’t come from a large farm operation.”
As project leaders, the Trents have approximately 40 4-H members in the 2023 program and 77 meat goats to show this year.
After joining the project, the group has met with the Trents once per month since March, learning different topics about meat goat care.
“We start out talking about how to prepare for a meat goat, veterinary care, grooming and nutrition. In May we begin talking about getting the animal ready to show and how to train them,” Mandy said. “We also offer a ‘Meat Goat Scramble’ program that pairs a breeder with kids who just pay market price for their goat. It’s a good way to get their feet wet in the project. They’ll get a goat that has had all initial shots, worming, a bag of feed to get started – kind of a starter kit.”
The meat goats were brought in to the Boone County 4-H Fair on July 14, in preparation for the fair. Over the weekend, 4-H members were clipping goat hair and working together to get ready for the show on Monday.
This particular livestock portion of competition will be over by early afternoon.
The Livestock Auction is on Thursday and while most of the meat goats will return home, a number of them will stay through the auctioning process.
Aside from the 4-H portion of breeding and raising meat goats, the Trent family, including Evan, Kylee and Zoey, have gained so much more through the lessons they’ve learned and the connections they’ve made.
“When we got our first goat, my uncle told us, ‘You’re not raising livestock to raise livestock but to raise kids and we’ve really tried to embrace that,” Mandy said. “This is a family thing. We’re all in the barn together and the joy in what we’re doing is that we’re doing it as a family.”
The children have learned when it’s 20 degrees below in the middle of January, there’s something out there depending on them to feed and water it and make sure it has everything it needs.
They’ve learned the ups and downs of raising a young goat and selling it at auction, the purpose of breeding to meat production.
They’ve learned good work ethics, responsibility, networking with others in the field and how to research and ask questions when they don’t have the answer.
“When we’re out in the barn we have discussions about life and death. It facilitates conversations with our kids that we might otherwise struggle with finding the right time to have that conversation,” Tyler said. “We want our kids and all of the kids in the program to develop relationships, serve as mentors to the younger members of the group and to ask plenty of questions. It’s really interesting to see at the show; these kids are competing against each other and they're helping each other compete against each other.”
Every year, open enrollment for all 4-H programs will begin in the fall. Families can enroll online or attend a fall event at the Boone County Fairgrounds to enroll and learn about the various options.
More details and event dates will be posted on the Purdue Extension – Boone County Facebook page as they are available.
