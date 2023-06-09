A local fisherman found a car submerged in a pond along U.S. 52, north of Thorntown, Wednesday afternoon.
Police have not yet released information about the man found in the car, pending notification of his family, Boone County Deputy Wesley Garst said Thursday.
“We have identified the driver and are attempting to identify next of kin and make notification,” Boone County Coroner Justin Sparks said.
The victim was the only occupant of the car, Sparks said.
Discovery
“I got off work early at about 1:30 (p.m.) and was in my little johnboat, just floating and casting and got into the middle of the pond,” Barry Gillan of Thorntown said. “I saw tail lights and got closer and saw a license plate. That’s when I kind of got freaked out and called 911 dispatch.”
Water in the center of his parents’ pond is about 10 feet deep in the middle and the black Ford Edge SUV was sitting flat on the bottom with the tailgate open, Gillan. The car had an Indiana license plate, but Gillan did not recognize the car, he said.
Gillan fished there for hours on Sunday and said the car was definitely not in the water then. He noticed nothing out of place and no tampering with the gate to the private property on the east side of U.S. 52 when he arrived Wednesday. The gate was latched as always.
“Someone had to open and close that gate,” Gillan said.
The car was black in a dark pond, and the sun was shining on the water, making it difficult to see the submerged car. Gillan supposed he may not have seen it if the tailgate wasn’t up, and he lent firefighters his polarized sunglasses so they could see it at first.
Having the only boat on site, Gillan shuttled two Indiana Department of Natural Resource divers and an officer between land and the car and stood by while a tow-truck hoisted the SUV from the water.
Gillan said he was sad for the victim but glad that he found the SUV so the man’s family isn’t left wondering where he is for years.
A forensic autopsy is scheduled, Sparks said.

