This year's Boone County Fourth of July parade had about 140 entries, the most in recent memory.
And it included a marriage proposal, the first in parade history, Boone County Fourth of July Committeeman Kevin Van Horn said. Hannah Brandenburg said yes to Taylor Kincaid.
The pair were in a yard with friends and family when the committee stopped in front of them holding a sign that read, "Hannah Brandenburg will you marry me." Then Taylor dropped to one knee and popped the question.
Parade participants and watchers kept to shady spots as best they could as the temperature hovered around 90 degrees.
Volunteers squirted water from bottles into the mouths of marching band members. People riding parade entries pulled sweating water bottles from coolers along the route.
Tyler and Bethany Chapman brought their first child, 6-week-old Judah, and stood under one of the many canopies erected along Meridian and Park streets. Tyler held Judah, while Bethany cooled the baby with a handheld, portable fan.
Children and adults scrambled for pounds and pounds of candy thrown out by parade participants. Some children realized they could attract more attention and candy if they yelled, ‘Happy Fourth of July,” and waved to those riding and walking with candy at their disposal.
The crowd was awash in red, white, and blue clothing, from striped overalls to sparkler headbands and American flag T-shirts. Family and friends crowded porches and yards along the route, enjoying refreshments and visiting. Plenty of alcoholic slushes and sangria made the rounds among adults.
Sherry Gibbs’ house at 511 N. East St. was voted most festively decorated by the committee, with decorations and flowers spilling from the porch into the yard, and visitors idled there for the afternoon, laughing and helping young children gather candy without venturing into the street.
Other house decorating and pet contest winners were:
Best of theme – Denise and Chris Mullen, 409 N. East St.
Most patriotic – John Messenger, 518 N. Meridian St.
Originality – Karen Ruch, 524 N. Meridian
Best decorated – Sally Byrd and Sherry Witt, 1315 N. East St.
Pet costume – Maxine Uhler and Lana Hale with dogs Lili and Laci, 413 N. East St.
