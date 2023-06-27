The Boone County Republican Party and Boone County Republican Women’s Club will host an inaugural “Freedom Fest” on July 15 at Lions Park in Zionsville and adjoining properties.
The festival will include live music, barbecue, craft beer, a short program, and a free kids’ zone with face painting and other activities.
“We are planning an event where we can come together and celebrate our amazing country and the blessings of freedom,” said Debbie Ottinger, chairwoman of Boone County Republican Party. “We want to connect with like-minded people while we meet and help support our Republican candidates.”
Valerie Swack, president of BCRWC, added, “In addition to having good old fashion summer fun, we will put the proceeds from the event toward the Boone County Republican Women’s Club’s support of Boone County Republican candidates in the general election this fall.”
During the festival, families can enjoy an afternoon of dancing to live music, a bags tournament and a free kids’ zone. Many candidates and office holders from the local to state level, including candidates for governor, are expected to be in attendance.
Anna Schappaugh, BCRWC campaign activities chair, added, “Freedom Fest is a summer ‘must do’ event. It’s a great way to meet the people who represent you, plus we have some fun surprises planned.”
