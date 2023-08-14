Boone County legislators recently received interim study committee appointments and will take a deep dive into issues facing Hoosiers as they prepare for the next legislative session in January.
Lawmakers serve on interim committees throughout the summer and fall to examine policy topics, gather public input and recommend potential legislation.
State Rep. Jeff Thompson (R-Lizton) will chair the State Budget Committee and co-chair the Funding Indiana’s Roads for a Stronger, Safer Tomorrow Task Force. He was named vice chair of the Interim Study Committee on Fiscal Policy, and the Interim Study Committee on Pension Management Oversight. He will also serve as vice chair of the State and Local Tax Review Task Force, and as a member of the Medicaid Oversight Committee, the Distressed Unit Appeal Board, and the Indiana Stadium and Convention Building Authority.
“These coming months will be busy as we look to further reduce or eliminate certain taxes, as well as take stock of Indiana’s long-term infrastructure needs,” Thompson said. “Our state is doing well, and we want to continue to find ways to further propel Hoosiers and our communities.”
Thompson represents House District 28, which includes portions of Boone, Hendricks and Montgomery counties.
State Rep. Donna Schaibley (R-Carmel) was named to the Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health, and Human Services. She will also serve on the All Payer Claims Database Advisory Board and the Health Care Cost Oversight Task Force.
“During the interim, we’ll take a deep dive into the mental health issues facing our veterans and first responders,” Schaibley said, “We’ll also continue to look at ways to drive down health care costs in our communities and around the state to ensure Hoosiers receive the highest-quality, lowest-cost option for their individual needs.”
Schaibley represents House District 24, which includes portions of Boone and Hamilton counties.
State Rep. Mark Genda will serve as a member on the Interim Study Committee on Commerce and Economic Development, which is charged with identifying the risks and challenges to Hoosiers that developments in artificial intelligence may bring as well as the opportunities artificial intelligence may bring to existing industries, jobs, knowledge, learning, the provision of government and other services.
“In our 21st century economy, it’s essential we understand the opportunities and potential risks associated with new technology,” Genda said. “We want to identify the impacts artificial intelligence may have for our existing and future workforce.”
Genda represents House District 41, which includes portions of Boone, Clinton, Montgomery and Tippecanoe counties.
State Rep. Becky Cash (R-Zionsville) will serve on the Interagency State Council on Black and Minority Health.
Cash represents House District 25, which includes portions of Boone and Hendricks counties.
Members of the public are welcomed to attend and testify at committee hearings, which typically occur at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Hearings are also livestreamed and archived online at iga.in.gov, where committee calendars and meeting agendas are posted.
